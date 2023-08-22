Spain’s PM says soccer chief’s World Cup kiss apology ‘wasn’t sufficient’

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Government and soccer officials in Spain continued to criticize Luis Rubiales, the president of the country’s football federation, with the acting second deputy prime minister calling for his resignation after he kissed star player Jenni Hermoso on the lips Sunday after La Roja won the World Cup. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The kiss prompted an outcry, and Rubiales initially called his critics “idiots” before offering something of an apology in a video Monday, saying he had “made a mistake.” He went on to add, “it looks like it has turned into a storm and so, if there are people who have felt offended, I have to say I’m sorry.”

However, Pedro Sánchez, the country’s acting prime minister, said at a news conference Tuesday that the response “wasn’t sufficient.”

“It shows that in our country there’s a long way to go in terms of equality and respect between men and women,” Sanchez told reporters (via ESPN). “What we saw was an unacceptable gesture,” he said. “I think the apology Mr. Rubiales has given wasn’t sufficient. I’d say it wasn’t adequate, and Mr. Rubiales should keep taking further steps. … The RFEF [football federation] isn’t a part of the Spanish government. The president is chosen or removed by [the federation’s] members. Mr. Rubiales must take further steps to clarify a behavior which is clearly unacceptable. His apology must be more clear and more convincing.”

Earlier, Yolanda Diaz, the country’s acting second deputy prime minister, called for Rubiales’s resignation, saying he had “harassed and assaulted” Hermoso. “Our most resounding condemnation for what we saw,” she said in video on social media. “Nothing more and nothing less, a woman has been harassed and assaulted.

Advertisement

“His [Rubiales'] excuses are useless. What we ask is for the sports law to be applied and for the sport’s federation protocols to be activated. This person should resign.”

Miguel Iceta, Spain’s minister for culture and sport, described Rubiales’ action as “unacceptable” and Spain’s Association for Women in Professional Sports accused Rubiales of a “lack of decorum, irresponsibility and indecency.” The organization added that it would be “delighted” to offer training in how to treat players.

Hermoso, the 33-year-old striker who is Spain’s all-time leading goal scorer, initially said in an Instagram Live video that she “didn’t like” the unexpected kiss and admitted she was unsure how to react. In a later statement attributed to her and released by the Royal Spanish Football Federation through the Spanish news agency EFE, she said “it was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup gives.”

Advertisement

The statement went on to say, “the president and I have a great relationship, his behavior with all of us has been outstanding and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude.”

Irene Montero, Spain’s minister of equality, wrote on social media Sunday: “Let’s not assume that giving a kiss without consent is something ‘that happens.’ It is a form of sexual violence that women suffer on a daily basis” and El País sports editor Nadia Tronchoni called the incident “an aggression.”

Share this article Share