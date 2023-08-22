Little things end up being big in the Mystics’ narrow loss to the Sun

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Tianna Hawkins flashed to the basket and caught the ball for what would have been a tying layup with a little over 10 seconds left, but she couldn’t finish the play. Natasha Cloud came up with the rebound and kicked out to Brittney Sykes for a wide-open look from the top of the arc, but the go-ahead attempt didn’t go down, either.

The Washington Mystics couldn’t complete their rally Tuesday night as they fell, 68-64, to the Connecticut Sun for their second straight loss. The Mystics (15-18) dropped another game under .500, while the playoff-bound Sun (23-10) completed a four-game season sweep.

“It was a playoff effort, playoff defense and not quite playoff execution,” Mystics Coach Eric Thibault said.

Before the game, Thibault highlighted some of the areas he’s focused on as the Mystics make their final playoff push. One of his points: Don’t let things snowball when the opponent goes on a run. He wants the Mystics to minimize bad possessions during those stretches, pointing to the third quarter against the Dallas Wings in Sunday’s 97-84 loss.

It happened again Tuesday.

The Mystics had scrapped to a 28-21 lead in the second quarter, but the Sun closed the half on a 15-3 run. Then Connecticut opened the second half with a 9-0 surge for a 14-point lead. Washington never led again, but it forged a tie at 63 with 1:54 to go. That was as good as it got, even though the Mystics held the Sun to 10 fourth-quarter points.

“Each team had their runs,” Thibault said. “That one that spanned halftime was obviously our worst one. We had two minutes at the end of the first half where our defensive stuff that was working — being in gaps, closing down [Alyssa Thomas’s] driving lanes — just went out the window. Obviously all game long, but particularly in those stretches, [there were] too many wasted possessions, too many turnovers where the pressure took us out of our stuff or we threw into a crowd of people. And that’s where we’ve got to get a little bit smarter.”

Thomas, the former Maryland standout, led the way for Connecticut, posting 22 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals. DeWanna Bonner added 17 points, and Tiffany Hayes finished with 12.

Cloud led the Mystics with 19 points and five assists; she moved into eighth place on the franchise scoring list with 1,929 points, surpassing Nikki McCray-Penson (1,921). Shakira Austin added 13 points and seven rebounds; they were the only Mystics to score in double figures. Washington had 20 turnovers and shot 35.5 percent.

“If we take a loss with how hard we played tonight,” Cloud said, “how well we executed at points, the effort, the buy-in and all that, then yeah, losses suck, but at least we did it the right way. … Connecticut is a good team. You’re not always going to get your first option when you’re playing against them. So that’s just the challenge to us, to be able to figure out how they’re playing us, read it and adapt, and then to be able to adapt within the game.”

Here’s what else to know about the Mystics’ loss:

Injury updates

Elena Delle Donne missed her second straight game with a hip injury suffered in her return from an ankle issue Friday at Indiana. Thibault said Delle Donne participated in the shoot-around Tuesday morning but the hip was still bothering her before the game and she didn’t feel she was moving well enough to play.

Austin returned after sitting out Sunday’s loss as she works her way back from a hip strain. She was in the starting lineup and played 19 minutes.

“Just taking it day by day,” she said. “I think I got better from last game.”

Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis) remained out and hasn’t played since June 16.

“She has started to do more things that look like basketball,” Thibault said. “I think she feels probably the clock ticking in terms of the season. That injury’s just nasty, and she’s 36. I don’t know if she’s ever going to [be] totally pain-free.”

Playoff picture

With seven games left, the Mystics hold the seventh of eight playoff spots. They are one game behind No. 6 Minnesota (16-17) and one ahead of No. 8 Los Angeles (13-18). No. 9 Chicago (13-20) is two games behind Washington.

Up next

The Mystics host first-place Las Vegas (29-4) at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Aces won the first meeting, 113-89, on Aug. 11 in Las Vegas.