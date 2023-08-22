Understanding the Tour Championship starting positions and scoring system

Defending Tour Championship and FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy will start this year’s tournament in third place, three strokes behind leader Scottie Scheffler. (Steve Helber/AP)
The PGA Tour’s season-long race for the FedEx Cup comes to an end this week at the Tour Championship in Atlanta, a tournament where the scoring gets a little twist to keep things interesting. Here’s what you need to know.

All times Eastern.

