Wander Franco placed on administrative leave amid MLB investigation

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was placed on administrative leave Tuesday morning as Major League Baseball and authorities in the Dominican Republic investigate allegations that the 22-year-old was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor. Franco had been on the Rays’ restricted list since the allegations surfaced on social media earlier this month.

The move to administrative leave requires approval from the league and the MLB Players’ Association, and Franco will still be paid while it is ongoing. While the move is largely procedural and is not disciplinary, it does suggest that both the league and Dominican investigations might not be headed for swift conclusions. The league and players’ union used the same form of leave while investigating sexual assault allegations against pitcher Trevor Bauer in 2021.

But unlike Bauer’s leave, which the league and players’ union agreed to renew on a weekly basis, Franco was on leave “until further notice,” according to an MLB press release. The move does not, therefore, prohibit him from playing again during this regular season or postseason. It does not guarantee he will play again this year, either. But it does allow the investigations to run their course without the league and players’ union having to regularly re-up his leave.

Advertisement

Franco is one of the more promising young stars in baseball, and was set to be something of an unprecedented cornerstone for a Rays franchise that does not traditionally lock up young talent long-term. In fact, Franco became the first homegrown Rays star to secure a long-term deal when Tampa Bay signed him to an 11-year extension worth as much as $223 million after the 2021 season. Franco was 20 years old when he signed that deal. He was hitting .281 with 17 homers and an .819 OPS when the Rays placed him on the restricted list earlier this month.

The Rays began the season as a juggernaut and have clung to playoff contention, despite injuries picking apart their pitching staff. They entered Tuesday holding the first American League wild-card spot and trail the Baltimore Orioles by three games for first place in the AL East.

But beyond on-field concerns, the Franco situation is a blow to an organization that prides itself on treating its employees well, avoiding bad behavior and doling out contracts with necessary discretion: Given their market size and payroll limitations, the Rays had long been hesitant to commit to even the most beloved homegrown talents long-term. Investing in Franco not only represented a calculated risk, one that had not been without disappointment even before the allegations surfaced. In June, Manager Kevin Cash benched Franco for not “being the best teammate,” according to the Tampa Bay Times, which reported that Franco was not handling his frustrations well.