Listen 8 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Right now, Washington is watching a major league rebuild in its crucial middle stages. The Washington Nationals, who were the worst team in MLB last year, have won 29 of their past 50 games, and have moved ahead of six teams, including the Cardinals and Pirates last week. Through Monday, with 37 games left to play, they’re tied with Detroit by a half-game, trail the Mets (the highest-paid team in history) by a game and a half, the defending A.L. Central champ Cleveland by two games and the bejeweled choking Padres by 2½.

Why not pass more of 'em? They don’t give out a participation trophy for having a better record than 10 teams in a 30-team sport, but aside from following a team that’s in a pennant race, my favorite MLB pleasure is watching a team of overachievers try to finish off a season when they blow away preseason predictions. See: the 1989 Orioles, who improved by 33 wins and the 2007 Nats, predicted by plenty to be the worst team in history, that refused to lose even 90.

The Nats deserve full credit for their two months of fine play, regardless of what lies ahead. Last Thursday, they scored six runs in the bottom of the ninth to walk off as 8-7 winners, and then, the next night, responded to a six-run Phillies fourth inning with six runs of their own in the bottom half on the way to another 8-7 win. The Nats are on pace for 74 wins, 19 more than last season.

Advertisement

That’s asking quite a bit since their schedule now gets tougher. But that represents miles of progress because just one year ago the Nats were so ugly I couldn’t watch their games.

For a midmarket team to go from the top of the MLB mountain (2019) to the bottom (2022) then back near the top, it must execute several difficult and intertwined transformations — not some of them, but all of them.

Most painful, you must trade your most valuable and popular stars: Juan Soto, Trea Turner, Max Scherzer and Josh Bell. In return, you must get “major-league-ready” young players who quickly will be part of your new foundation. So far, the Nats may be four-for-four.

Right-handed starter Josiah Gray already was an all-star last month. Lefty MacKenzie Gore now strikes out as many per nine innings as Scherzer. They’re not top-of-rotation polished yet, but may get there. Catcher Keibert Ruiz, .977 OPS the last six weeks, and shortstop CJ Abrams, stealing bases at a 90-a-year rate since being moved to leadoff, are daily excitement. Abrams may soon be a 20-homer, 60-steal shortstop with top-five defensive range.

Advertisement

In those mega-trades, you also must get at least one young star of the future. That’s probably 6-foot-6, 240-pound James Wood, 20, MLB.com’s No. 7 overall prospect, with huge power and track speed. Don’t rush him. Ted Williams said it took 1,200 at-bats in the minors to learn your craft. It’s less now, with better instruction. Wood has a .921 OPS in 765 at-bats so far.

While a team is awful, it needs to nail its first-round draft picks. The Nats may be two for their past three. Brady House, age 20, is a big, strong-armed third baseman with power potential who’s hitting .320 at Class AA. ETA: probably 2025. Even if he’s “just a good everyday player,” that’s plenty. Elijah Green, last year’s top pick, is also 20, so be patient. But he strikes out 50 percent of the time. Some prospect somewhere probably has overcome such a ratio in time, but I don’t know his name.

Dylan Crews, this year’s No. 2 overall pick, has needed all of 15 games to reach Class AA ball in Harrisburg. That’s where Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon first learned they could make outs. But not for long. Soto did to Class AA what he’s done to the rest of planet Earth and was called up quick.

Advertisement

When Crews arrives, it won’t be Strasmas, but you still may want to wear bells.

Another huge part of a rebuild is the low-regarded players who are acquired for next-to-nothing but, when given a chance, become part of a core. When every game is “Open Mike Night,” how much talent can you steal?

Share this article Share

The Nats are currently blowing the doors off this category. Right fielder Lane Thomas, 28, playing at all all-star level, was acquired for now-retired Jon Lester. Riley Adams, hitting .320, may back up Ruiz, but also pick up at-bats as a DH for years; his price: reliever Brad Hand.

Believe it or not, Thomas and Adams are the expensive ones. Half of the Nats’ current roster — including Joey Meneses, Stone Garrett, Kyle Finnegan, Hunter Harvey and Jordan Weems — were castoff-bin free agents or waiver-wire claims.

Advertisement

Thomas, Meneses and, perhaps, Garrett remind me, in terms of total offensive value, of Ryan Zimmerman, Adam LaRoche and Wilson Ramos in the first half of the past decade. None of them made an all-star team on the N.L. East champions of ’12, ’14 and ’16. But all were solid core players.

Finnegan, Harvey and Weems all have ERAs under 3.00 and, at times, have touched 100 mph this season.

Zimmerman once told me that fans “want a $200-million player at every position,” but that a 90-plus win team needs a lot of “good players, not superstars” to maximize the whole roster. Rizzo’s front office, especially on everyday players and relievers, are aces at this.

In 1,275 plate appearances as a Nat, Thomas has a 116 OPS+ — 16 percent above league average. From age 26 through 30, Zim’s OPS+ was 117. Thomas’s base-running and defense, combined, are at least as good now as Zim’s were then.

Advertisement

The Nats should be delighted they control Thomas through 2025 and should lean more toward trying to extend him a couple of years than deal him for prospects. “Good players,” at reasonable prices, are not easily had.

Perfect example: Meneses. Did you enjoy LaRoche at ages 32-34 when he averaged 26 homers and 83 RBI with an OPS+ of 118? As a hitter, Meneses, 31, is LaRoche, if not better, at the same age.

And the Nats may have pulled another Joey-out-of-the-hat in Garrett, 27, who did little except strike out in the nether regions of the minors until 2021. Then he crushed Class AA and AAA ball with a ton of RBI in 2021 and ’22. So far, he has had just 305 MLB at-bats. But his .823 OPS means he should get plenty of chances this year to show if he belongs. He has speed and enthusiasm, makes sliding catches … and still strikes out.

With all this good news, what’s the problem? Aside from Gray and Gore, the Nats have a dearth of young starting pitchers with high ceilings. And their current staff is near the bottom of MLB in ERA and very homer-prone.

Advertisement

Vet Patrick Corbin has been useful after three bad starts in April. Jake Irvin may be a fifth starter or long man in the future. And promising Cade Cavalli, who missed this season after elbow surgery should be back in 2024.

The Nats can, and should, “talk up” others in the rotation pipeline. But adding starting pitching, by free agency or trade, is their next big rebuilding priority. There’s time. And the first addition doesn’t have to be the killer Final Piece, like signing Scherzer.

For now, enjoy the Nats’ improved record and, even more, their one-for-all cohesion, their resilience after lopsided defeats and their joy in the game under Manager Davey Martinez.

These are August dog days, followed by a September countdown to “Can we please go home now?” Many a Nat foe, with an established career or a fat bank account, will lack motivation.