College football is back this Saturday! Technically! Technically? Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight Yep! It’s back. This weekend marks “Week Zero.” Regular season college football will be played. Don’t ask too many questions, though. “Zero?” Why Zero? Are any of the good teams playing? You’re asking questions. But, yes, legitimate playoff contender Southern California will host San Jose State, except the overwhelming majority of you won’t be able to see the game on the “platform-challenged” Pac-12 Network.

Okay. What about one of the most popular schools in the sport?

Yep! Notre Dame is playing Navy. In Ireland.

Why?

Because it can? Ostensibly because it’s becoming a “tradition,” at least in the modern definition of college football tradition in that it has started happening regularly and it makes a lot of money. The Aer Lingus College Football Classic is sold out, with an estimated 39,000 of 40,000 seats in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium purchased by Americans.

At least the Irish vs. the Midshipmen is a decent matchup compared with the past few games played in the Land of Saints and Scholars: For some reason, college football has offloaded deeply unappealing games on the Irish people, such as Nebraska vs. Northwestern in 2022, and the Cornhuskers’ loss to Illinois in August 2021 would have been in Dublin if not for the coronavirus pandemic. So at least this year won’t feature Scott Frost squandering his birthright.

What about any SEC teams?

Sure! Vanderbilt is hosting Hawaii, which legally counts as confirmation of your question.

Anything else going on?

Absolutely. There are four other Football Bowl Subdivision games — they either feature teams you’ve never heard of as a casual fan, or you’re so much of a hardcore fan that you need zero prompting to watch, or you’re gambling. Are you excited for U-Mass. at New Mexico State on ESPN in prime time?

Why would such a popular sport start its season this way?

Hm. Perhaps it does seem weird, now that you ask. College football boasts one of the longest offseasons in American sports — this Saturday will mark 230 days since Georgia beat TCU for the national championship — so there’s a decent argument to be made that fans are football-starved enough to watch anything and be happy for it, no questions asked.

The truth is that college football, by NCAA rule, can start no earlier than Labor Day weekend, but an excess runoff of games crept earlier into August in recent years because of the usual reasons.

Money?

You got it! In 2019, Florida and Miami met in Orlando in Week Zero to “celebrate” the sport’s sesquicentennial, which was actually just part of a marketing campaign by ESPN, which urged the schools to apply to the NCAA for a waiver to play that week as part of its “CFB150” celebration.

It didn’t matter that Miami didn’t exist and Florida was still a seminary when Rutgers and Princeton played the first college football game in 1869. The 2019 game drew almost 6 million TV viewers on an otherwise dead sports weekend. Week Zero games had started popping up in the preceding years, but the trend has accelerated since then.

A waiver? So you have to ask the NCAA to play a regular season college football game in August?

Yep. You gotta know a guy, so to speak, or just call Hawaii: The NCAA adopted bylaw 17.11.4 specifically to assist the Rainbow Warriors’ grueling travel schedule to the mainland by allotting them an extra week of scheduling. And in 2016, the NCAA revised the bylaw to extend to any team playing Hawaii that season. So this weekend, 2023 Hawaii opponents New Mexico State (vs. U-Mass.), San Diego State (vs. Ohio), Albany (vs. Fordham in a Football Championship Subdivision matchup) and San Jose State (at USC) will be in action in addition to the Warriors’ trip to Nashville.

How does that explain Ireland? Also, are there any other exceptions?

The NCAA will usually grant teams a waiver if they’re playing overseas, hence the Dublin location for Notre Dame and Navy. There are also two league games for the revamped Conference USA (UTEP at Jacksonville State, Florida International at Louisiana Tech), which the NCAA allowed because of conference realignment.

Per a C-USA spokesperson: “With nonconference games already in place at our new schools, it affected the ability to create a balanced schedule that did not require teams to be on the road multiple times in a row.”

Oh, and there’s also a waiver available to FCS programs to play early for television exposure, if they schedule games against other FCS teams from different conferences. So get ready for Jackson State vs. South Carolina State and Mercer vs. North Alabama.

The result is a day-long slate of games with no cohesion and little marketability. But, again, it’s college football, and it has been nine months. We will watch.

This is very confusing, and the logic seems very piecemeal.

Welcome to the NCAA.

Why not just extend the schedule to August and make Week Zero Week 1?

Don’t worry — it’s probably happening when the 12-team playoff era begins next year. As logistics for early-round games are being hashed out, there is a desire among playoff-caliber programs to spread out the regular season as much as possible.

But December is already a nightmare for college football: In addition to conference championships, bowl season and the standard coaching carousel for head coaches and assistants, there’s an open recruiting window during all of this chaos.

The evolution of modern college football is fraught with bad actors and no centralized authority, but something everyone seems to agree on is that the game needs more space on the calendar.

So consider Saturday’s random slate of games a quirky aperitif, and expect them to be piled high at the buffet this time next year.

‘Read options’

Rich Rod’s debut: Somewhat buried in Week Zero is the FBS debut of Jacksonville State, headed by former Michigan, West Virginia and Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez. In his debut for the Gamecocks last season, Rodriguez led Jacksonville State to a 9-2 record and the Atlantic Sun title.

The move to the FBS crowds the state of Alabama even more — the Gamecocks are the sixth FBS program in the state after South Alabama debuted in 2012 — but reflects a trend of low-population Sun Belt states (the region, not the conference) supporting a disproportionate number of programs because of the amount of football talent in their population. Alabama boasted the fifth-most recruits in 247 Sports’ Top 247 player database in 2022 despite a state population that ranks 24th nationally.

If Rodriguez can replicate last year’s success at the FBS level, don’t be shocked if he is prominently featured in talk for his old West Virginia job, because Mountaineers Coach Neal Brown is 22-25 entering his fifth year.

Rodriguez’s exit from his home state for Michigan in 2007 was as upsetting locally as his Wolverines tenure was infamous, but there has been a spate of nostalgia hires for programs in realignment identity crises in recent years: West Virginia’s old Big East mates Rutgers brought back Greg Schiano in 2020 after Louisville elected for a second Bobby Petrino era from 2014 to 2018.

Petrino failed to return Louisville to the heights of its Big East glory days, and Schiano is 12-22 trying to replicate his Big East success in Piscataway as a Big Ten member, but West Virginia’s geographic challenges and national irrelevance as a Big 12 member have all the makings for a sentimental move in personnel.

Bristol shock: The sudden release of ESPN senior vice president Lee Fitting on Monday, first reported by Outkick, might turn out to be one of the biggest personnel moves this season in college football.

Fitting spent more than 25 years at ESPN and is credited as the architect of its massively popular (and lucrative) “College GameDay,” the live, on-campus pregame show that has grown so big that it influences the sport it covers.

As ESPN’s ownership and subsequent control of college football have grown, Fitting has been the man overseeing that dominance. His influence and connections with the network’s highest-paid college football talent (namely Kirk Herbstreit) make the timing of the departure suspicious.

ESPN has been no stranger to layoffs this year, but no one I spoke with Monday said they believe parting ways with a top football executive days before the start of the season reads as a standard cost-cutting move. There’s certainly more to come here.

Navy aground: While there’s plenty of focus on Year 2 of the Marcus Freeman era at Notre Dame, Saturday marks a sea change (apologies) for the Midshipmen after former coach Ken Niumatalolo was fired following the Mids’ loss to Army last season.

But what’s notable about “new” Navy is what the Mids are probably not changing: Following Niumatalolo’s 16-year run is former Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry, who hired Kennesaw State offensive coordinator Grant Chesnut for the same position in Annapolis. Like Navy, Kennesaw keeps a faithful adherence to the triple option, long a staple at the service academies until very recently. Army made a coordinator change in the offseason to reflect rule changes starting last season against cut blocking, shifting the Black Knights away from the under-center triple look.

Chesnut has told reporters Navy will look to pass more, but the expectation is the Midshipmen will retain their triple-option identity. If they do — and the Navy triple option upset Notre Dame twice under Niumatalolo — the Midshipmen will be the only triple-option offense left in the FBS.