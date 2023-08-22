White Sox clean house in the dog days of a deeply disappointing season

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

With his team stumbling through another disappointing season during what has been a shockingly discouraging decade, Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf gutted his front office Tuesday. The White Sox, 49-76 entering the day and irrelevant in one of baseball’s weakest divisions, announced the firing of executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn, each of whom had been with the franchise for more than two decades.

“This is an incredibly difficult decision for me to make because they are both talented individuals with long-term relationships at the White Sox,” Reinsdorf said in a statement. “Ken is like a son to me, and I will always consider him a member of my family. I want to personally thank Ken and Rick for all they have done for the Chicago White Sox, winning the 2005 World Series and reaching the postseason multiple times in their tenures.”

Williams, a former White Sox player, joined Chicago’s front office as a scout in 1992. He was in his 11th season in his current role after a dozen as the general manager; throughout his tenure, he was one of baseball’s most prominent Black executives. Hahn, who joined the White Sox in 2000, was promoted to general manager in 2012; only New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman, St. Louis Cardinals exec John Mozeliak and Washington Nationals GM Mike Rizzo have been with their teams longer than he had.

But since the 2005 title, which ended an 88-year drought, the franchise has made just three playoff appearances. Two of those came in the past four seasons, which saw the emergence of promising young players including Tim Anderson, Yoán Moncada, Luis Robert Jr., Eloy Jiménez, Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, Michael Kopech and Garrett Crochet. But the White Sox squandered what once looked like a wide-open window, winning the weak American League Central just once since 2009 and not advancing beyond the division series since their 2005 championship.

This season was particularly disappointing because it was supposed to be a fresh start. After muddling through two awkward seasons under already-enshrined Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa, the White Sox hired Pedro Grifol away from the Kansas City Royals and talked about the need to improve their clubhouse culture to help a talented group thrive. It didn’t, then Williams and Hahn stripped down the roster during a trade deadline sell-off.

Advertisement

“Ultimately, the well-worn cliche that professional sports is results-oriented is correct,” Reinsdorf said in his statement. “While we have enjoyed successes as an organization and were optimistic heading into the competitive window of this rebuild, this year has proven to be very disappointing for us all on many levels. This has led me to the conclusion that the best decision for the organization moving forward is to make a change in our baseball department leadership.”

Decisions such as bringing in La Russa, who hadn’t managed for a decade, did not serve a young roster well. Decisions such as bringing in La Russa, despite knowing he recently had been arrested for driving under the influence, and pursuing pitcher Mike Clevinger this offseason, despite Hahn acknowledging “maturity issues,” invited questions about off-field standards. And this year, multiple departed players raised concerns about the organization’s culture. Former reliever Keynan Middleton, for example, told ESPN after Chicago traded him to the Yankees that the White Sox had “no rules” and “no consequences.”