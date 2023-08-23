Eight under-the-radar college football win totals to consider

Listen 7 min Share Comment on this story Comment

College football is about to enter a very different era thanks to realignment, but before that happens, we get one last season of the sport as we know it. And in that season, here are a few regular season win-total bets that I think are worth your consideration. Last year, this column went 7-1, and while the rosters have changed, at least most conference affiliations have not.

All totals and odds taken Tuesday, Aug. 22, from DraftKings Sportsbook unless noted.

East Carolina under 5.5 wins (-145)

The Pirates were extremely lucky in the turnover department during their 8-5 campaign in 2022. The defense recovered 75 percent of the opponents’ fumbles (a percentage that ranked 18th nationally), while the offense recovered 80 percent of its own fumbles (second in the nation). According to ESPN’s Bill Connelly, only USC had more turnover luck in 2022. That kind of randomness tends to even out, and East Carolina also must replace standouts at quarterback (Holton Ahlers had 3,708 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions), running back (Keaton Mitchell averaged 7.2 yards per carry, which ranked sixth nationally) and wide receiver (Isaiah Winstead and C.J. Johnson combined for 2,101 yards and 16 receiving touchdowns). The schedule features eight opponents with betting win totals of at least 6.5, and five of those games are on the road. Bowl eligibility will be a tough ask for the Pirates, and I’ll take this juicy under.

Auburn over 6.5 wins (-140)

The Tigers should be favorites at least five times in Coach Hugh Freeze’s first season: home games against Massachusetts, Samford and New Mexico State and road games at California and Vanderbilt. All they would need to do is scratch out two wins from the remaining seven games on their schedule. Yes, it includes SEC titans Alabama and Georgia (both on the Plains) plus LSU (in Baton Rouge), but a 2-2 or better record in the remaining games against Mississippi, Mississippi State, Arkansas and Texas A&M seems doable, particularly with Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne at quarterback and other newcomers from power-conference teams.

Charlotte over 3.5 wins (+124 at FanDuel)

The 49ers fired Will Healy after last season’s 1-7 start and eventually replaced him with Biff Poggi, a former hedge fund manager and high school coach. Poggi most recently was Jim Harbaugh’s consigliere at Michigan and played a key role in the Wolverines’ back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances, and he’s basically taking the Deion Sanders approach by bringing in a whole mess of transfers, including former Michigan defensive lineman Eyabi Okie, who was a top-10 recruit out of high school. With early games against FCS squad South Carolina State and Sun Belt also-ran Georgia State, the 49ers could be 2-1 entering a Sept. 23 game at Florida. Midseason games against East Carolina and Tulsa should be toss-ups, and late-season games against South Florida and Rice will be winnable.

Texas Tech under 7.5 wins (-130)

The Red Raiders won eight games last season, but there’s a feeling they got a little bit lucky. Their second-order win total — a metric that estimates how many times a team should have won instead of actually won, based on its overall statistical profile — was just 5.8, and the 2.2 difference between Texas Tech’s actual win total and second-order win total was the second highest in the nation, behind only Troy (2.4). Four of Texas Tech’s wins were by four points or fewer, with three of those wins coming in overtime and the other coming when Iowa State scored only 10 points on five trips inside the Red Raiders’ red zone and outgained Texas Tech by more than a yard per play. The Red Raiders also recovered nine of their opponents’ 13 fumbles (a 69.2 percent recovery rate that ranked 13th in the nation) and lost only seven of their 20 fumbles on offense (35 percent, 20th nationally). Texas Tech opens this season with a potentially tricky game at Wyoming, then gets a massive home test when Oregon visits, so an 0-2 start isn’t out of the question. Plus, the Red Raiders will play on eight straight Saturdays to start the season — with a lot of travel involved in the new-look Big 12 — before their bye.

BYU under 5.5 wins (-125)

The Cougars should start 2-0 with wins over FCS teams Sam Houston and Southern Utah. After that, BYU might not be favored to win a game the rest of the season, its first in the Big 12. The Cougars went 21-4 between 2020 and 2021 but just 8-5 last season, mainly because of a defense that couldn’t stop anyone. (BYU allowed 6.1 yards per play and 31.1 points per game over its last 11 in 2022.) Coach Kalani Sitake brought in Weber State coach Jay Hill to be his defensive coordinator, and Hill got a lot of his former players to join him in Provo. Problem is, the defensive transfers joining the program probably aren’t on the level of the players who left, namely linebacker Keenan Pili, a two-year team captain who departed for Tennessee, and defensive lineman Logan Fano, a former four-star recruit who’s now at Utah after missing last season with a knee injury. In case you haven’t heard, Big 12 teams tend to be fond of offense.

Florida under 5.5 wins (+125)

The Gators probably have only three surefire victories on their schedule: home games against McNeese State, Charlotte and Vanderbilt. The rest of Florida’s slate is probably the toughest in the country, with an opener at No. 14 Utah, an early-season home clash against No. 12 Tennessee, road games at Kentucky, South Carolina and No. 5 LSU, and the annual meetings with top-ranked Georgia and an allegedly ascendant Florida State, which is ranked eighth entering the season. The Gators also have major questions at quarterback, at linebacker and in the secondary. Coach Billy Napier’s seat could be blazing by the end of the season.

Louisville over 8 wins (-110)

There’s a lot to like about the Cardinals, who have a new coach in Louisville alum Jeff Brohm despite going 8-5 last year (and two of their losses, to Florida State and Boston College, were by a combined five points). Brohm comes over from Purdue and was exceedingly active in the transfer portal, bringing in a number of players who were starters on other power-conference teams. And then there’s the schedule, which has all of one preseason top 25 team on it (No. 13 Notre Dame at home) and features eight games that are in Louisville or less than a two-hour drive from campus. Two of the Cardinals’ five games away from home are at neutral sites against teams that could be quite bad (Georgia Tech and Indiana). This feels like a nine-win team.

West Virginia under 4.5 wins (+120)