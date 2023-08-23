Commanders are hopeful Terry McLaurin (toe) will be ready for Week 1

Listen 7 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The Commanders are hopeful of having their top receiver available for the Sept. 10 season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. But it’s not a certainty. Terry McLaurin injured his right big toe in Monday night’s preseason win over the Ravens and the team will manage the injury, Coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday.

X-rays taken at FedEx Field on Monday were negative, Rivera added, indicating McLaurin did not suffer a fracture Two other people with knowledge of the injury said that McLaurin suffered a toe sprain and that the MRI taken Tuesday showed no major injury.

“We’ll continue to just monitor that, continue the rehab and the treatments and stuff,” Rivera said. “We’re going to keep him off his feet for a couple more days and then start getting him ready once we get into next week.”

McLaurin appeared to be injured on a 13-yard catch in the second quarter. As he was tackled by linebacker Kristian Welch, his right foot seemed to bend awkwardly. As he got to his feet, ESPN cameras caught McLaurin grimacing and later hobbling to the sideline. He threw his right shoe in frustration, then sat behind the bench where he was tended to by trainers.

The play where Terry McLaurin appeared to injure his toe. pic.twitter.com/U11L1dwLmH — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 22, 2023

McLaurin walked back to the locker room before the end of the first half and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Although the Commanders sat most of their defensive starters Monday — save for rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes and linebackers Cody Barton and Jamin Davis — most of the team’s veteran offensive starters played the first half.

“This is a new group of people that have to get a good feel for one another,” Rivera said. “Going into the game, we thought we could get them out there and play a good half with them.”

Washington’s offense is transitioning to Eric Bieniemy’s West Coast system. Last week, the team named Sam Howell, a fifth-round pick in 2022, the starting quarterback, formalizing what was obvious for months. The 22-year-old started Washington’s season finale against the Dallas Cowboys in January.

Howell is Washington’s seventh Week 1 starting quarterback in as many seasons.

The Commanders also remade their starting offensive line this offseason, moving Sam Cosmi to right guard, adding Andrew Wylie at right tackle and signing Nick Gates to play center. Saahdiq Charles and Chris Paul are competing for the starting left guard spot, and Rivera indicated Wednesday that the team could use both, perhaps in rotation.

“When you're trying to put something new together and [you] sit down and you talk with the coaches and they talk about wanting to make sure everybody gets a chance to continue to work together, to get a good half in was really the target and we were fortunate enough that we had a two-minute drive,” Rivera added. “... Having all the guys out there and having it operated the way we needed to see it done, that was good.”

The starting skill-position players on offense — McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson at receiver; Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson at running back; John Bates, Cole Turner and Curtis Hodges at tight end — were all with Washington last season. (Veteran TE Logan Thomas did not play Monday night because of a calf injury.)

“You never want anyone ever to get hurt, but at the end of the day, sometimes you come out with the results like we did this past weekend,” Bieniemy said. “I understand it’s preseason, but all those little things matter and it helps to build confidence. And on top of that, it’s helping to establish a foundation on which we’re building.”

According to Kenneth Jung, an orthopedic foot and ankle surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, the recovery from a toe sprain can vary, based on the grade of sprain and the individual.

A complete tear, or rupture, of the cartilage typically requires surgery, said Jung, who did not treat or consult with McLaurin about his injury. But a more mild sprain can be treated more conservatively.

“Sometimes these can be played through, but sometimes they may take as long as 4-6 weeks or to heal,” Jung said.

One type of toe sprain is referred to as “turf toe,” an injury Jung said is relatively common in the NFL. Such an injury typically sees the big toe hyperextended, meaning the ligament gets bent toward the player’s knee or backward toward the heel. The ligament on the underside of the toe gets stretched or torn.

In 2020, running back Antonio Gibson Jr. suffered turf toe during a win over the Steelers. He was limited to only four snaps that game and was inactive the next two games. He returned for the final two regular season matchups and the ensuing playoff game against Tampa Bay, but admitted in June 2021 that he was still dealing with lingering effects of the injury.

Jung said the injury is especially common among skill players because the toe is often dragged as the player is tackled.

“Obviously with the receiver/skill position, they're pushing off a lot — a lot of explosion on that underside — so if it stays persistently painful, you can kind of have loss of explosion and being able to push off,” Jung added.

With McLaurin, Washington has the benefit of time, with a 20-day window between the date of injury and the season opener.

“The next week or two would probably determine a lot,” Jung said. “ … You'll see how fast they progress him along. If he's back in practice at the end of this week and even next week, I think that's probably reasonable. If they've got him shut down, you're getting close up to that date, so it may be a little tougher.”

McLaurin has been the centerpiece of Washington’s offense for much of the past three years and signed a three-year extension worth around $70 million last year, making him one of the highest paid receivers in average annual value.

The 2019 third-round pick out of Ohio State has been in Washington the longest of any offensive player and one of the most adept to change; he’s played with 10 starting quarterbacks and played for three offensive coordinators. Yet, he’s topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past three seasons and has 4,281 total in his career, the most of any wideout in Washington in their first four seasons.

McLaurin, a team captain, has also started and played all but one game the past three years (he missed Week 16 in 2020 because of an ankle injury, but played through the pain in Washington’s division-clinching win over Philadelphia and its playoff loss to Tampa).