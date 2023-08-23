Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Viewers of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” on Tuesday were reminded, or perhaps learned for the first time, that veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb is a member of the New York Jets. Wednesday brought an unexpected development that could thrust Cobb and others into bigger roles than the team may have anticipated.

Wide receiver Corey Davis, a former top-five draft pick who was entering his seventh year in the NFL and third with the Jets, has instead decided to walk away from football.

In a statement shared on social media, Davis said he had been contemplating such a move “for some time now.” The 28-year-old former Tennessee Titan, who had been away from the Jets for over a week with what was described as a personal issue, reportedly informed his teammates on Tuesday of his decision after having previously let them know it was a possibility.

Earlier on Tuesday, though, Jets Coach Robert Saleh indicated to reporters that he expected Davis to return to the team. Asked at a news conference about when Davis might be back, Saleh replied, “Corey is still dealing with his personal matter, so hopefully soon.”

In his statement, Davis said making his decision “has not been easy.”

“I’ve been searching my heart for what to do,” he wrote, “and I feel that stepping away from the game is the best path for me at this time.” He added that he felt blessed to have an “amazing family,” and he thanked the Jets for “supporting me through this process.”

Davis did not specify that he is formally retiring, thus leaving the door open on an eventual return to the field. For now, however, the Jets may have to scramble to address the wide receiver position with less than three weeks to go before a much-anticipated season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

Davis’s departure leaves the team looking a bit thin on a depth chart that had him listed as one of its three starters. New York still has a budding superstar at the top in Garrett Wilson, the reigning NFL offensive rookie of the year, but things drop off from there. Next in the wide receiver pecking order comes Allen Lazard, who has chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers from their days together in Green Bay and whose 788 receiving yards last season represented a major leap from his first four NFL seasons. Lazard could be viewed as an ascending player in his own right, but he has yet to show Wilson’s difference-making ability.

After those two, the Jets must make do with Cobb, a 33-year-old who has notched just one season of over 450 yards since 2017, and Mecole Hardman, who has yet to shed his gadget-player reputation despite spending his first four seasons catching passes from Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.

The Jets have seen some intriguing moments during training camp from other wide receivers hoping for a roster spot, such as Jason Brownlee, Malik Taylor and Xavier Gipson — who also saw some time Tuesday in the “Hard Knocks” spotlight — and the tight end room could offer solid contributions from the likes of Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah and 2022 third-round pick Jeremy Ruckert. New York can also lean on a running game featuring big names in Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook. And the 39-year-old Rodgers is only two years removed from back-to-back MVP campaigns.

However, as things stand now it seems reasonable to posit that an injury to Wilson would leave Rodgers alarmingly short on the kind of pass-catching weaponry that throws a scare into opponents. For a long-downtrodden team with sudden Super Bowl aspirations, that’s a problem.

Davis leaves behind $10.5 million in salary cap space, which should help the Jets recruit a replacement, but at this point, the free agent pickings are slim. Among the decidedly uninspiring veteran wide receiver names still available are Kenny Golladay, T.Y. Hilton, Julio Jones, Jarvis Landry and Sammy Watkins.

Ideally for New York, Davis would have made his decision in time for them to possibly land Odell Beckham Jr., who instead signed with the Baltimore Ravens, or DeAndre Hopkins, now a member of the Titans. As Cobb noted on “Hard Knocks,” Rodgers won’t bestow his passing prowess on just anybody.

“If he don’t trust you, he’s not going to throw you the ball, I can promise you that,” Cobb was shown telling his fellow wide receivers in Tuesday’s episode. “He does not like throwing interceptions, so if he can’t trust you to run the right route, he’s not going to throw it.”

"If he don't trust you, he not gonna throw you the ball."



Veteran WR Randall Cobb showing veteran leadership 🦾#HardKnocks on @streamonmax pic.twitter.com/eQyaYZF2jq — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 23, 2023

Even if Saleh and Jets General Manager Joe Douglas prefer to go with their in-house options, they might get some prodding from team owner Woody Johnson, to judge from the address he gave his players during the episode.

“We’ve got to take advantage,” Johnson, whose franchise’s 12-year playoff drought is the longest in major U.S. pro sports, said of the Jets’ unusual abundance of talent. “This doesn’t happen every day. … You’ve got 15 million fans out there who are so excited, they can barely contain themselves. So, not to put any pressure on you, but every moment, every day, every ounce of energy is very important to you, to everybody who works in this building, and particularly the guys outside.”

In the meantime, Jets officials were left Wednesday to mull their options. They also hailed Davis, who was an effective player even if he never quite lived up to his draft status, for his intangible qualities.