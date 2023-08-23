The Packers are rebuilding. That doesn’t mean they won’t win in 2023.

Listen 8 min Share Comment on this story Comment

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Their season ended in January with a frail whimper and the sour departure of a quarterback both legendary and malcontent. They handed their offense to a passer whose last victory came in 2019 over New Mexico. Their wide receivers room could be confused for a day care. The Green Bay Packers possess the outward signs of a franchise in reset. Internally, they dismiss a rebuild as preposterous, not even an option. They do not play in Future Championship Equity City. Lambeau Field resides in Titletown.

“All people see is the ‘G’ on the helmet, and they expect you to win,” Coach Matt LaFleur said. “That’s the reality of this league. You can either run from it, or you embrace it.”

LaFleur spoke sitting on a couch in his brand-new office inside the brand-new wing of the Packers’ facility, so fresh you can still smell the construction while walking the halls. It is an apt setting from which to launch Green Bay’s first season in three decades with a quarterback other than Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers, two men now facing the roughly equivalent challenges of beating a lawsuit in Mississippi and trying to win with the New York Jets.

Advertisement

The Packers are running toward Year 1 of the Jordan Love era expecting immediate results — a hope that is more realistic than outlandish. Rodgers’s exit cast a long shadow, but the shade has obscured a roster with requisite talent to win an unsettled division in the weaker conference.

“There are a lot of unknowns with our team, but I think that’s also exciting,” LaFleur said. “With no expectations, there’s no limitations.”

The Packers have a defense stocked with eight first-round draft picks, unapologetic belief in Love and a collective desire to prove there is life after Rodgers, whose age-related decline, cantankerousness and thumb injury last year leave Love a lower bar to clear than Rodgers’s résumé would suggest. The Packers also have — and embrace — a mandate that comes from their home city.

Advertisement

“This is Green Bay, and there’s kind of one goal every year,” General Manager Brian Gutekunst said. “Certainly, your team goes through different phases. But the standards around here don’t change. Everybody is working to get to that. Certainly, there’s a lot of opportunity for newer and some younger players to fill those roles that have been filled in the past. I think everybody is pretty excited about that.”

Or, as cornerback Rasul Douglas put it, “We ain’t rebuilding at all.”

In the NFL, anything is possible with a franchise quarterback, and nothing is possible without one. This fall, the Packers will finally find out whether Love, whom Gutekunst took with the 26th pick in 2020 out of Utah State to the indignation of Rodgers, can be their next franchise quarterback.

Love has done little in the public eye beyond a shaky spot start in 2021 and a sterling relief appearance last year in which he completed 6 of 9 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown in a comeback attempt against the Philadelphia Eagles. Inside Green Bay’s facility, Love has sparked optimism. LaFleur said he has seen Love take “ownership” of the offense and practice with “swag,” emerging as a leader after deferring as the backup.

“Jordan, he’s definitely earned the respect in the locker room by the way he works,” LaFleur added. “Those guys see him every day. They see the growth he’s had. He’s putting the time in. He’s an excellent communicator. He’s one of the guys. That’s an important piece to playing that position. You got to fit in with your guys. He does.”

Advertisement

Rodgers’s departure brought a Hall of Fame-sized hole but also a palpable lightness to training camp. Rodgers’s talent often lifted the Packers on Sundays, but in recent seasons his whims could undermine them the other six days. Now, there’s no need for teammates to brace themselves to see what mood their quarterback will be in at practice, or for coaches to wonder which plays he’ll dislike. Young receivers won’t look over their shoulders to make sure they had run routes the way he wanted. No one expects Love to walk on water, but the Packers also know he won’t make them walk on eggshells.

Love will be throwing to a jarringly young group of wide receivers. No Packers wideout has played in the NFL for more than one season, and none are older than 25. “We looked at some veteran options, but none of them made sense to us as we went through that process,” Gutekunst said. “At this point, these guys need to play, and they need to play together. That is a little bit of the idea. As they play, as they develop those scars and learn from that, they’re doing it together.”

Share this article Share

As rookies last season, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs gained enough experience and made enough plays for the Packers to feel comfortable making them their top two wideout targets and supplementing them with the five wideouts and tight ends they drafted. Michigan State receiver Jayden Reed and Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave, one of the fastest players on the Packers’ roster, have impressed at camp.

Advertisement

“To put it bluntly, we’re starting with a fresh slate,” Watson said. “Coming in, just start with nothing and build, build and build every day. We’ve done a really good job with that. It’s helped us come together.”

Does the prospect of going so young excite or terrify a head coach with an offensive background? “Both,” LaFleur said, laughing. But he also used the wideouts’ youth to underscore his faith in Love.

“We wouldn’t be in this situation if we didn’t have the utmost confidence in Jordan,” LaFleur said. “Is it going to be perfect? No. That’s something we talk about as a group, as a team. I don’t care what position. It’s never going to be perfect. But, you know, we’ve had three years of exposure to him. I’ve been able to witness the growth that’s taken place as a person, as a player. You know, it’s fun to see his competitive spirit come out more and more and more. You can see there’s a fire in there. You don’t always get to see that when you’re not the guy, when you’re the backup. You got to find your place within the team, within the locker room. He knows it’s his team.”

Advertisement

Inexperience could lead to a rocky start, but the Packers believe their defense — “as good of a group as we’ve had in a while,” Gutekunst said — will afford their offense time to gel. Cornerback Jaire Alexander has all-pro credentials. Second-year defenders Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt, both first-round picks from Georgia, will play more snaps at linebacker and defensive tackle.

The Packers have stars at every level of their defense, but none who excites them more than pass rusher Rashan Gary, who missed the second half of last season with torn knee ligaments. He is not widely considered part of the defensive player of the year conversation, but the Packers believe he will be by season’s end. “He’s one of the premier defensive players in the league,” LaFleur said. “That dude is a game-wrecker.”

Green Bay’s schedule will also ease Love’s transition. The Packers do not play a 2022 playoff team until the Minnesota Vikings come to Lambeau in Week 7. The Los Angeles Chargers are the only other playoff team they’ll see before Thanksgiving.

Advertisement

The best case for the Packers in the NFC North may be the teams around them. The Detroit Lions are the betting favorite after winning seven of their final nine games last year, including a Week 18 victory over Green Bay that killed the Packers’ playoff hopes. They have perhaps been afforded more hype than a hapless franchise that last won a playoff game in January 1992 warrants. The Vikings won 13 games last season, but their minus-3 point differential presages regression. The Bears upgraded around Justin Fields using the resources from trading the No. 1 pick, but they had the first pick for a reason.

Is it really so crazy to pick the Packers to win the NFC North?