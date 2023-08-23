Reggie Bush plans to file defamation lawsuit against NCAA

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Former USC and NFL star Reggie Bush plans to file a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA for saying he took part in a “pay-to-play type arrangement” when he played for the Los Angeles school in the early 2000s. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight “The lawsuit is based on the NCAA maliciously attacking his character through a completely false and highly offensive statement that was widely reported in the media and substantially and irreparably damaged his reputation,” Levi G. McCathern and Ty M. Sheaks, the lawyers representing Bush, said in a statement released to reporters Tuesday.

Bush will hold a news conference at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday morning to announce the lawsuit.

Bush won the Heisman Trophy in 2005 but he forfeited the award in 2010 after an NCAA investigation found that he and his family had received hundreds of thousands of dollars in gifts from a sports agent. Bush’s college statistics from late 2004 onward were vacated, and because of that, the Heisman Trophy Trust has said he was not eligible to win the 2005 award, with no winner that year.

Advertisement

At the time Bush played for USC, NCAA athletes were not allowed to profit from their name, image and likeness. That changed in 2021, and Bush has since tried to have his statistics restored and the Heisman Trophy returned to him. In July of that year, the NCAA issued a statement in response to media requests about Bush’s attempts to have his statistics and participation restored.

Share this article Share

“Although college athletes can now receive benefits from their names, images and likenesses through activities like endorsements and appearances, NCAA rules still do not permit pay-for-play type arrangements,” the NCAA said. “The NCAA infractions process exists to promote fairness in college sports. The rules that govern fair play are voted on, agreed to and expected to be upheld by all NCAA member schools.”

Bush’s defamation lawsuit stems from that statement.

Advertisement

“Specifically, on July 28, 2021, the NCAA … falsely issued a statement to reporters that because of Mr. Bush’s prior involvement in a ‘pay-for-play arrangement’ the NCAA would not consider restoring his collegiate records that it vacated in 2010, which subsequently resulted in Mr. Bush having to return his Heisman Trophy [the first player in history to do so.],” Bush’s lawyers said in their statement. “Within less than a day, this false statement was republished by no less than 20 different media organizations and circulated to readers around the world.”

Bush’s lawsuit hinges on the definition of “pay for play,” which commonly means an agreement for an athlete to play for a school in exchange for financial rewards and not a financial agreement between an athlete and a third party who does not represent the school and is seeking a share of the athlete’s future professional earnings.