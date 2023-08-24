FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Spanish soccer president

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The disciplinary committee of soccer’s international governing body has initiated proceedings against Luis Rubiales, the president of Spain’s soccer federation, and the federation has scheduled an emergency meeting over the unsolicited kiss he gave team member Jenni Hermoso after Spain’s World Cup victory Sunday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FIFA announced its action, which came after an outcry from Spanish governmental and sports officials this week, on its website Thursday morning. It added that it would provide no further information until it has issued a final decision.

Rubiales offered an apology of sorts on Monday for the kiss on the podium during the post-match ceremony, saying he “made a mistake” and “if there are people who have felt offended, I have to say I’m sorry” after earlier calling critics of the gesture “idiots.”

Rubiales is in an increasingly precarious position, with the Real Federación Española de Fútbol meeting set for Friday to deal with an outcry that has kept the World Cup in negative headlines after Spain’s stirring 1-0 victory in the finale. Officials expressed outrage, with the country’s acting prime minister calling Rubiales’s explanation, and semi-apology, insufficient.

“What we saw was an unacceptable gesture. I think the apology Mr. Rubiales has given wasn’t sufficient. I’d say it wasn’t adequate, and Mr. Rubiales should keep taking further steps,” Sanchez said.

Yolanda Diaz, the country’s acting second deputy prime minister, called for Rubiales’s resignation, saying he had “harassed and assaulted” Hermoso. “Let’s not assume that giving a kiss without consent is something ‘that happens.’ It is a form of sexual violence that women suffer on a daily basis,” Irene Montero, Spain’s minister of equality, tweeted Sunday, while El País sports editor Nadia Tronchoni called the incident “an aggression.”

On Wednesday, the union representing Spain’s soccer players called for disciplinary action. “It is essential that our team, the current world champion, is always represented by figures who project values of equality and respect in all areas,” the Association of Professional Soccer Players (FUTPRO) said in a statement. “The union is working so that acts like the ones we have seen never go unpunished, are sanctioned and the pertinent measures are adopted to protect the football players from actions that we believe are unacceptable.”

In an Instagram Live video that showed Spanish players celebrating after the game, Hermoso, the 33-year-old striker who is the country’s all-time leading goal scorer, said that she “didn’t like” the unexpected kiss and admitted she was unsure how to react, but in a statement attributed to her and released by the Spanish football federation, she called it “a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense that winning a World Cup gives.”

On Wednesday, FUTPRO added a statement attributed to her in which she said, “My union, FUTPRO, in coordination with my agency, TMJ, are taking care of defending my interests and being the interlocutors on this matter.”

In announcing its inquiry, FIFA said there were possible disciplinary code violations, citing the first two paragraphs of article 13, which governs “offensive behavior and violations of the principles of fair play.”