Lakers unveil plans to honor Kobe Bryant with bronze statue

LOS ANGELES — Kobe Bryant will take a permanent place alongside the likes of Magic Johnson and Shaquille O’Neal when the Los Angeles Lakers unveil a bronze statue to honor the 18-time all-star guard in February. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight The Lakers announced Thursday their plans to recognize Bryant, who died in a January 2020 helicopter crash at the age of 41, with a statue during a ceremony before their game against the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 8, 2024. The date of the statue unveiling ceremony — 2/8/24 — is a composite of the jersey numbers worn by Bryant and his teenage daughter Gianna, who also died in the crash.

Bryant’s statue will join similar monuments to Los Angeles sporting greats outside the downtown Crypto.com Arena, including tributes to Johnson, O’Neal, Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elgin Baylor and Lakers broadcasting legend Chick Hearn.

“Kobe Bryant was one of the most extraordinary athletes of all time, and one of the most iconic individuals in the history of Los Angeles,” Lakers owner Jeanie Buss said in a statement. “There is no better place for Kobe to be honored with a statue than here, at the center of our city, where everyone can celebrate him and be inspired by his incredible achievements.”

Bryant, a first-round pick in the 1996 draft, spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers, winning five championships before his 2016 retirement. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in games played and points, and he won the 2008 MVP, two Finals MVPs and two scoring titles as a Laker. His career highlights included scoring 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in 2006, the second-highest total in NBA history, and pouring in 60 points in his final game.

Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka, Bryant’s longtime agent, said that the statue will ensure that Bryant has a “physical presence … on the hallowed ground Kobe created, where we can all gather and pay honor to a mighty and great man.”

The Lakers said in a joint statement with Vanessa Bryant, Bryant’s widow, that the bronze statue, which was created by sculptor Julie Rotblatt Amrany, will be “the first in a series of physical tributes” to Bryant’s legacy. Following his death, dozens of murals and makeshift memorials popped up across Los Angeles to honor Bryant and his daughter.

“I am so honored that, right in the center of Los Angeles, in front of the place known as ‘The house that Kobe built,’ we are going to unveil his statue so that his legacy can be celebrated forever,” Vanessa Bryant said.