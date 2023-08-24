Nationals rally late, beat the Yankees to capture another series

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

NEW YORK — On an afternoon where it was reported that Stephen Strasburg planned to retire from baseball, his teammate Patrick Corbin — one of few remaining vestiges from the 2019 World Series team — earned a win over the New York Yankees by grinding through scattered rain showers on a gloomy Thursday afternoon in the Bronx.

Corbin allowed two early home runs but continued a season-long trend by keeping his team in the game. The Nationals overcame the early deficit to earn a 6-5 victory, fueled by a four-run seventh and some gritty relief pitching by Kyle Finnegan in the ninth.

Corbin allowed a first-inning homer to Aaron Judge, his fourth in the past two games. Gleyber Torres added a two-run homer in the third, but Corbin settled in after that. The Nationals turned the game with back-to-back home runs in the seventh, the first a two-run shot from Alex Call, then one from CJ Abrams.

The Nationals (59-69) have won six of their past seven series, including the past four. The free-falling Yankees (61-66) have lost 10 of 11 games.

Advertisement

“That breaking ball for the two-run homer was kind of the only mistake breaking ball that I made today,” Corbin said. “But think other than that, stayed on the corners, got some chase when I needed to make some pitches. ... Overall, to give up three, keep us in the game and just one swing away from getting back in it, which we were able to do.”

The game had some late-inning drama after the Nationals took a 5-3 lead in the seventh. Giancarlo Stanton hit a solo home run in the eighth inning off Jordan Weems to cut the deficit to one. Joey Meneses drove in an insurance run in the ninth inning on an infield single before Stanton added an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth off Finnegan, who stranded the tying run on second by getting Harrison Bader to fly out to deep center to end the game.

Corbin was part of the same pitching staff as Strasburg when the right-hander was the most dominant version of himself. Not many current Nationals can say the same. Strasburg made what now looks like the final start of his career last June in Miami, looking like a shell of himself. He allowed eight hits and seven runs over 4⅔ innings. Of the players on the team’s current roster, only Lane Thomas, Riley Adams and Weems played in that game.

Strasburg, Corbin and future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer were the anchors of a pitching staff that was central to that title run. Corbin has never regained the form he had that magical October, posting a 4.90 ERA in 131 starts since coming to Washington. While he wasn’t dominant against the Yankees, he gave his team a chance.

Advertisement

“He’s been really, really good,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “Forget about what his numbers are, whatever. He takes the ball every five days, and he competes. He gives us six strong innings, and that’s what I love about him. He’s throwing the ball really well.”

Share this article Share

The Nationals knotted the game a 1 in the third, scoring an unearned run when Anthony Volpe booted a routine groundball that allowed Jake Alu to score.

Carter Kieboom, a 2016 first-round pick who was called up on Sunday, also played with Strasburg briefly in 2019. He doubled to open the seventh inning and spark the Nationals’ late-game rally. Three batters later, Alu hit a two-out RBI single that scored Kieboom before Call and Abrams homered.

“It’s amazing,” said Call, who went 2-for-3 to lift his average to .202. “To hit a go-ahead home run against the Yankees to help win a series. It’s great. For me, I take pride in my at-bats no matter what’s going on. The ball hasn’t really fallen my way, and I know I haven’t played up to my standard, but I still play hard and give it all that I have every day.”

Advertisement

Abrams flexed a bit after his homer to right, and Martinez let him know about it. As Abrams watched the ball fly, he took an extra beat, then looked into his dugout before flipping his bat high in the air. Martinez didn’t like it, but the positive vibes were undeniable.

“All these guys, Call with the big home run, who has been struggling, they don’t give up,” Martinez said. “They don’t quit. They’re going to figure out a way. They’re going to find a way. We keep surprising a lot of people. And I love it.”