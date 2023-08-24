NFL kickoffs hang on as efforts to reimagine the play continue

Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

When the NFL enacted an offseason rule change to allow fair catches on kickoffs this season, there was pushback from some players and coaches. Some observers speculated that the kickoff is headed toward extinction in pro football and lamented the supposedly imminent demise of the kickoff return, one of the game’s most exciting plays.

Those sentiments were nothing new, given that league leaders have spent more than a decade attempting to address safety-related concerns on kickoffs, going so far as to say kickoffs must be made safer or eliminating them would be considered. But in this case, that talk was premature.

NFL officials say they expect the new rule — the football will be spotted at the 25-yard line on a fair catch of a kickoff anywhere inside the 25, equivalent to a touchback — to produce a modest reduction in the number of concussions suffered by players on kickoffs. But they describe the rule as a temporary measure. League leaders say they plan to spend the coming months exploring longer-term solutions, including the possibility that the NFL replicates the XFL’s version of the kickoff.

“I don’t think anyone is satisfied with where we are on the kickoff play, generally,” said Jeff Miller, the NFL’s executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy. “We [all] want a play where there’s more kicks returned because obviously it’s an exciting play. And yet we want to limit some of the risks associated with it, which we can measure and we see year over year. And so is it possible to do both of those things? I think the answer is yes, but we need some creative solutions as to how.”

The NFL says its injury data shows that, in most years, the concussion rate on kickoffs is about twice as high as it is on plays from scrimmage. The number has increased in recent seasons, league leaders say, after a temporary decline following a previous set of rule changes that included eliminating “wedge” blocking — where multiple blockers link together — by the receiving team and banning players on the kicking team from getting a running start before the ball is kicked.

The new fair catch rule, which mimics a rule previously implemented in college football, does not make the kickoff inherently safer. It merely aims to reduce the number of injuries by reducing the number of kickoffs returned. The portion of kickoffs that were returned reached a nine-year high last season, league leaders say, in part because kickers have become adept at dropping high kicks inside the 5-yard line.

“Kickers have gotten better,” Atlanta Falcons President Rich McKay, the chairman of the NFL’s competition committee, said in May, when team owners voted to ratify the fair catch proposal. “And they’ve decided that’s a good strategy.”

According to Miller, about 38 percent of kickoffs were returned last season. The NFL’s modeling suggests that number should fall to around 31 percent this season with the fair catch rule in effect, he said. The league projects that will produce a 15 percent decrease in concussions suffered by players on kickoffs.

Special teams coaches and some prominent special teams players organized a lobbying effort in opposition to the fair catch proposal before it was approved. New England Patriots special teams standout Matthew Slater said after the rule was ratified that “it’s clear to me that they’re making an effort to eradicate this play.”

Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said, “You don’t want to take too many pieces away, [or] you’ll be playing flag football.” Other coaches, including the Baltimore Ravens’ John Harbaugh and the Patriots’ Bill Belichick, also expressed reservations.

The NFL said it implemented the rule change, despite objections, because the injury data is compelling. Miller said in May that “you can’t stand by and do nothing.” But the owners ratified the fair catch rule on a one-year basis, and the league says the search for a more lasting solution is ongoing.

“Certainly special teams coaches and coaches more generally across the league have been talking about this,” Miller said this month. “And our football group is going to talk to them throughout the course of the season and into the offseason so that we can analyze any suggestions that they have as potential longer-term solutions.

“There have been other ideas that have been raised. For example, there’s been a little bit in the media around the XFL rule. … So we’re studying that. Is that a feasible solution, both from an injury perspective as well as an opportunity to bring the kickoff more vibrantly back into the game? If there’s other solutions that people suggest from other leagues or other ideas, I know that our competition committee would be happy to take a look at it.”

The biggest safety issues with the kickoff, the league says, are related to space and speed. Because players on the kicking team race down the field to attempt to make the tackle, collisions on such plays are unusually violent. The XFL version of the kickoff addresses that by keeping the kicker in roughly the usual spot but having the other members of the kicking team line up far down the field, in proximity to members of the receiving team.

“My first watch of it as a pure fan was, ‘Wow ... I’m not all jacked up about this,’ ” McKay said in May. “I would say I’ve watched a lot of it now, and I see the benefits because you are clearly creating much more of an offense-defense play. And by doing that, by eliminating some of that space and speed, you are definitely making it safer.”

McKay was asked how confident he is that the NFL will find a solution to keep the kickoff in the sport.

“I think the answer is we want to keep it in the game,” he said. “I don’t know that we know we can keep it in.”

For now, teams must deal with the fair catch rule. There was just one fair catch in the first two weeks of the preseason; teams have executed 18 “squib” kicks, up from 10 at this point last year. Some of those opposed to the rule change expressed the view that it would lead to more squib kicks, presumably aimed at preventing fair catches. But there’s a possible deterrent: The average squib kick this preseason has been returned to the 30-yard line.

Whatever occurs this season, the topic is certain to be revisited in the offseason.