OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Anyone chronicling football practices for a living quickly learns to check off names and numbers from a team’s roster on the back fields, a rote exercise in attendance taking. This most banal and mundane chore — a nearly subconscious act deep into the preseason — is perfunctory yet occasionally telling.

In some places, the mere appearance of certain men wearing certain jerseys on a practice field warrants immediate news blasts, tweets (let us agree to never refer to them as Xs) and phone calls to editors and/or producers. In these parts, on these practice fields outside Baltimore, two such sights rise above all else, a story unto themselves. Is someone, anyone, wearing one of those fancy black-and-gold jerseys issued only to the quarterbacks, with No. 8 on the back? And where is No. 79?

Understandably so. The Baltimore Ravens have mostly been Super Bowl contenders when the men wearing these numbers are active on gamedays and something far inferior when they are not. Any chance they resemble the former in 2023 might just ride on the left ankle of one of those men.

This summer, the intrigue surrounding No. 8 — former unanimous MVP Lamar Jackson — has quelled despite his season having ended early for the second straight year because of injury: Jackson has been healthy and present almost daily throughout spring and summer practices. As for No. 79, former all-pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley — who played a single star-crossed football game between Week 8 of the 2020 season and Week 5 of 2022 because of two major surgeries on the same ankle — any absence stokes fear among those who support this franchise or whose fortunes are tied to it.

Stanley’s presence has become supremely pivotal, second only in import to Jackson’s. So missing practice last week, including joint sessions with the Commanders, “to protect his ankle a little bit,” as Coach John Harbaugh put it, however benevolent a gesture, conjures images of sacks, pressures and injuries to Stanley and others best left forgotten — things that can’t be repeated in 2023.

That Stanley, drafted sixth overall in 2016, is even atop Baltimore’s tackle depth chart is something of a marvel, given that his return from that second ankle surgery was in doubt seemingly right up until he dressed against the Bengals on a Sunday night in early October. (Stanley also confirmed a third surgery on his “lower body,” without specificity.) Stanley’s previous start — Week 1 of 2021 — was an unmitigated disaster that necessitated a repeat ankle procedure, and everyone from Stanley to his teammates and coaches wondered if he would ever be the same. That he would swiftly return to a Pro Bowl level, leading a playoff charge in the process, was unthinkable at the time. And, with more pressure on this offense to perform given a host of offseason upgrades (including Jackson’s massive contract extension) coupled with Baltimore’s defensive issues, the Ravens will need more of the same from Stanley this season to get where they want to go.

“Yes, there was for sure doubt” about playing again, Stanley said early in camp. “Especially early on in the injury where you’re really not sure how you’re going to run, or if you’re going to run again — just kind of hobbling, walking anywhere, not really doing anything athletic. Really don’t know until you start to turn that corner on the rehab progression. To be able to firsthand see, ‘Okay, I can do these drills; I can feel comfortable doing these movements.’ Just slowly built up that confidence again.”

By Week 5, tension, angst, frustration and consternation were boiling over in Baltimore about whether or when Stanley would start or finish a game again. Harbaugh’s every word, tic and mannerism were studied whenever he gave a quasi-update about the star’s nebulous return — at times what was left unsaid or the story his face told was perhaps more telling than the few words he spoke. Conspiracy theories abounded about why Stanley was out for so long. It was quite a thing.

Two of Stanley’s understudies — Ja’Wuan James and Patrick Mekari — were injured in the first month last season, and in Week 4 Harbaugh was forced to trust rookie offensive lineman Daniel Faalele (a 6-foot-8 project) to protect Jackson’s blind side. The Ravens were 2-2, including two home defeats, as Cincinnati — then the defending AFC champion that twice obliterated Baltimore in 2021 — came to town. Stanley played a third of the reps in what was one of the Ravens’ signature wins, but the incremental ramp-up was shelved in Week 6 when starting right tackle Morgan Moses was hurt.

Stanley immediately became a stalwart again, but a delicate dance continued. He left Week 11 in the third quarter when Jackson rolled up on his left ankle during a sack and was sidelined until Week 14.

Baltimore was 7-4 with Stanley in his comeback season, 3-3 without.

Given the questions surrounding Baltimore’s pass rush — Jadeveon Clowney was signed last week but is more run stuffer than quarterback hunter — and its secondary (an already-thin group that lost its only established top cornerback when Marlon Humphrey underwent foot surgery), and with the offense changing its identity under new coordinator Todd Monken, the Ravens desperately need Stanley to anchor what must be an elite offensive line, particularly with no clear-cut starter at left guard. It’s the first time since 2019 that Stanley has been able to practice and prepare fairly normally for a season — 2020 was altered by the pandemic — which bodes well for him and his linemates.

“It definitely takes out a lot of the part of coming in and just getting into football things again, and learning how to cut and just be more coordinated,” Stanley said. “So that whole process that I had to deal with before, I don’t have to deal with that now, and [I can] just really home in on football and my technique, which has really just helped me be overall a better player and a better leader.”

Grizzled offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris said: “That’s vital, just like anything else. The unity at the offensive line — all five guys playing together, communicating — and they’re able to understand when each one talks to each other. They’re on the same page.”

Stanley’s play in 2022 was sublime, especially under the circumstances, with TruMedia charging him with just one sack allowed and 12 hurries in 287 pass-blocking snaps. (The graceful, 6-6 tackle is a monster in the running game, too.) His replacement in 2021, Alejandro Villanueva, conceded 10 sacks and 44 hurries, was beaten 55 times — and promptly retired after the season. (Jackson’s 2021 season ended in Week 14 when he was injured while retreating in the pocket.) The contrast was immediately noticeable when Stanley got back on the field, his arduous rehab having paid off.

“He’s worked his butt off to get to where he’s at today,” said second-year center Tyler Linderbaum, a potential budding star. “He’s continuing to get better and better and better.”

Since Stanley entered the league, the Ravens are 49-25 when he plays (including the Week 1 2021 loss to the Raiders, when his ankle clearly wasn’t right) and 21-19 when he does not. They’re a Lombardi Trophy threat with him, a possible wild-card outfit otherwise. Shockingly, he and Jackson have not played more than six games together in a season since 2019 — the year Jackson was the unquestioned MVP and Baltimore’s dynamic run scheme revolutionized modern football as the Ravens claimed the AFC’s top seed.