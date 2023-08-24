Shohei Ohtani, MLB’s two-way star, won’t pitch again this season after UCL tear

Listen 8 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The news came late, when most of the baseball world had gone to sleep, not knowing it should keep one eye open for news that would change well, everything. Shohei Ohtani, the game’s two-way star at the height of his powers, on the cusp of what seemed certain to be the most lucrative free agency in baseball history, tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow. He will not pitch again this season. He may need Tommy John surgery, his second in five calendar years.

The news came swiftly, before suspicion had time to grow, from the mouth of Los Angeles Angels General Manager Perry Minasian, to local reporters who had just watched Ohtani take five full at-bats in the second game of a doubleheader. About eight hours earlier, Ohtani walked off the mound at Angel Stadium with a trainer, ending his pitching day with what the Angels said was “arm fatigue.” But he was well enough to hit in the second game. Not until after that game did Minasian deliver the news that Ohtani underwent imaging between games that revealed the most high-profile ligament in baseball had torn.

“As far as plans and details, I don’t have those yet,” Minasian said in a news conference. “I’ve been in contact with his representation. Obviously he hit the second game. He’s played with this [injury] in ’18. But with that being said, we’ll take it day by day and see how it goes. Obviously disappointing news. I feel terrible for him.”

The funny thing about that news conference, in the least humorless sense of the word, was that for all of 30 seconds, it seemed like the most depressing news would be that Angels star Mike Trout would be headed back to the injured list. After weeks of dealing with a broken hamate bone, Trout was activated this week — just in time, the sputtering Angels hoped, to help them claw their way back into contention after three-plus weeks of ill-timed free fall.

But after a day or so of trying, the former MVP was still hurting. He will have a least 10 days more to wait. After the Angels dropped both games of that doubleheader to fall 10½ games back of the final American League wild-card spot, he can probably take his time: Try though they did to add at the MLB trade deadline, to make one last bid to show Ohtani they can win, there really isn’t much of a playoff push to hurry back for anyway.

Advertisement

Ohtani had carried the Angels, almost to a comical degree, this season. With Trout and fellow middle-of-the-lineup keystone Anthony Rendon battling injuries, Ohtani and his 44 homers had been the heart of the Angels offense. And with a 3.14 ERA and more strikeouts per nine innings than all but three other starting pitchers in baseball, he was also their ace. He did all that under unprecedented scrutiny, which is saying something for a man who is used to an entire country or two following his every move. And he did it all after serving in a similar role for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic.

When Minasian made his announcement Wednesday night, he did so almost five months to the day Ohtani struck out Trout to end the most riveting global baseball tournament anyone had seen in decades — a tournament that required Ohtani to pitch with playoff intensity during the month he was normally just building stamina, a tournament everyone knew posed injury risks because it disrupted routine. Until Wednesday, it seemed the magic of the WBC had not required the feared deal with the baseball injury devil. Maybe this Angel — or more particularly, the ligament on which he relies so heavily — could not have avoided the fall.

In hindsight, perhaps, there were warning signs. He left a couple starts (on the mound at least) with cramps. The Angels, citing fatigue, held him out of the rotation for two weeks before he started Wednesday’s game. But he never hit the injured list, and the stated reason for caution never included the word “elbow.”

Advertisement

“He never complained about anything. He had cramps. He was dehydrated. Today was the day he came out of the game and said ‘hey, I’ve got some pain in the elbow area.’ That was the first day we heard of any type pain,” said Minasian, who insisted the team’s decision to give Ohtani a break from starting this month was not related to any specific concerns about his health.

Share this article Share

“Just fatigue. Just tired. Obviously he left some starts with cramping, had the finger cramp, dehydration, which doing what he does is not surprising. That’s a tough job,” Minasian said.

Whatever Ohtani told them in the first game, the Angels decided to do testing immediately. Testing revealed a tear. But what exactly that means for Ohtani is still unclear. As Minasian pointed out — and as Ohtani himself proved by serving as the designated hitter in the second game — Ohtani was able to hit despite a torn UCL in 2018. That UCL required Tommy John surgery. As of late Wednesday, Minasian could not say whether this tear would do the same. The 29-year-old will get a second opinion. But he will not pitch again this season.

Advertisement

When he will pitch again, and for whom, now becomes one of the biggest questions in baseball as the end of the regular season nears. Because a healthy Ohtani was set to hit free agency as the most fascinating free agent in history, certain, some thought, to break records with a contract of $500 million-plus. After all, if the game’s best hitters can secure nearly $400 million, one of the game’s best hitters and starting pitchers should be able to get even more.

But now, old questions about the long-term viability of any major leaguer pitching and hitting full-time will surface yet again. After all, the general rule of thumb is that repaired UCLs give pitchers another 10 years or so before they need to worry about them again. Ohtani’s did not last five. Minasian could not say how severe the tear is, or whether it will need surgery. But history suggests treating and resting UCL tears normally postpones the inevitable, rather than avoiding it.

Still, any team trying to lure Ohtani in free agency will almost certainly hurt their pitch by suggesting he cannot do both. Ohtani has said many times, in many languages, that pitching and hitting at the same time is what he loves to do, is what allows him to express himself. When he first came to MLB, he was intent on finding a team that would not limit one to preserve the other. And perhaps that approach to preservation would not matter much, anyway: Minasian implied that Ohtani would still be able to hit this season like he did while battling elbow injury in 2018. Heck, even mainstream former MVPs can hit with UCL trouble: Bryce Harper helped carry the Philadelphia Phillies through last year’s postseason with a torn UCL, and is helping lead their playoff push this year while he rehabs it.

Advertisement

Even so, the news still seems likely to change everything — or at least, the prevailing offseason narrative. Ohtani remains the undisputed prize of a weak free agent class. His MVP-caliber offense and Cy Young-caliber arm made valuing his talents a fascinating experiment for the always curious baseball world to watch unfold. Now, that valuation becomes even more difficult, since pitchers who undergo one Tommy John surgery often struggle to replicate their former selves. Uncertainty only grows with two.