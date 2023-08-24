Nationals outfielder Stone Garrett sidelined with fractured fibula

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The Washington Nationals on Thursday placed outfielder Stone Garrett on the 10-day injured list with a fractured left fibula. Infielder Jeter Downs was recalled from Class AAA Rochester to replace him. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight Garrett suffered the injury in Wednesday night’s loss to the New York Yankees, when he attempted to rob DJ LeMahieu of a home run and jumped at the wall in right field. The ball landed over the fence and Garrett’s cleat got caught in the wall. He sprawled on the ground in pain and was eventually carted off the field with an aircast over his left leg.

Garrett was heading back to Washington on Thursday and will meet with a team doctor in the coming days for a series of tests, including an MRI. Although Garrett was placed on the 10-day IL, Manager Dave Martinez said Garrett is “going to be out for a while.”

“I’m going to give him a call, I know he’s heading back to D.C., see how he’s feeling today,” Martinez said. “But he’s going to be out a while. We’re gonna wish him a fast recovery and hopefully the leg heals up and he’ll be ready to play for us in the future.”

Garrett was hitting .269 with nine homers, 40 RBI and .800 OPS in 234 at-bats. The 27-year-old joined the Nationals this offseason as a free agent after he was designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks. But beyond his play on the field, Garrett was also one of the clubhouse favorites. Martinez called Garrett a leader on the team.

“The season can grind on and it’s long, especially in this part of the season,” reliever Kyle Finnegan said. “So to have a guy like Stone, who loves to come to the field every day and always has a smile on his face, he was kind of uplifting everybody and bringing them with him. It’s a huge missing piece to our team.”

“It’s sad,” catcher Keibert Ruiz said. “He was a really great guy for the team and he is a great guy for the team. It’s really sad we lost him but I hope he recovers fast and he’ll be with us.”

Garrett’s teammates seemed concerned in the clubhouse Wednesday night. MacKenzie Gore held back tears in his postgame news conference. Martinez, Andrés Machado and a handful of players looked on as Garrett sat at his locker and athletic trainer Paul Lessard examined his leg. It was a somber moment for a young team that was starting to gel as the end of the season neared.

“I can tell you this team has become one unit,” Martinez said. “This team plays with a lot of heart, a lot of passion. But they’re starting to understand how to play for one another, which is great.”

Garrett entered the season in a competition with Alex Call for the team’s fourth outfield position, but Call won the battle out of spring training. Garrett started the year with Class AAA Rochester but was called up to the majors after Corey Dickerson was injured in the Nationals’ second game of the season. He never went back down.

Manager Dave Martinez used Garrett primarily against left-handed hitters during the early portion of the season, and he hit well enough that Martinez started give him opportunities to face righties, too. Over the last 30 games, Garrett was hitting .288 with three home runs and 16 RBI.

Jake Alu was in left field for the Nationals on Thursday, but questions about Washington’s outfield now linger in Garrett’s absence. Beyond Alu, Ildemaro Vargas has played left field for the Nationals. Michael Chavis played outfield briefly early on in his career. Joey Meneses played outfield last season, but has primarily been used at designated hitter and first base this season.

Martinez said Meneses will start taking more flyballs in left field during batting practice. But he deflected a question on whether the team would call up another outfielder in the coming days.