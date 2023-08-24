USA Basketball enters the FIBA World Cup favored but not infallible

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

As Austin Reaves threw down a transition dunk to seal USA Basketball’s exhibition win over Germany on Sunday, Tyrese Haliburton and Paolo Banchero swung their arms and bounded down the court in Abu Dhabi, unable to contain their excitement. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight There was plenty of joy to be found in their celebrations, but also relief. After all, USA Basketball had trailed by 16 points in the third quarter and by nine with under seven minutes to play in its FIBA World Cup tuneup. The gritty Germans, led by NBA players Franz Wagner and Dennis Schröder, had won the rebounding battle, found clean driving lanes to the hoop and mucked up the Americans’ ball movement with a zone defense.

If not for a third-quarter shooting spree from Haliburton and an impressive late-game takeover by Anthony Edwards, USA Basketball’s 5-0 run through its exhibition games would have been spoiled by an opponent that is ranked outside the top 10 of the FIBA world rankings. The “Dream Team” rarely broke a sweat, and it never played with fire like this.

Even so, there was plenty to like about the Americans’ 22-5 closing push against Germany: Edwards operated calmly and effectively with the game on the line, the team’s defensive intensity cranked up down the stretch, and Coach Steve Kerr landed on the right endgame lineup. Importantly, the Americans, while beatable, looked fully invested in their chase for gold at the FIBA World Cup, which opens Friday in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

“Our goal by the end of the tournament in the Philippines is to really be comfortable with FIBA’s rules, with the style of play and with the physicality,” Kerr said last week in Spain. “[We want to] make sure we take care of all those details and then let our talent play out. We feel really good about our chances if we can do that.”

The exhibition victories over Puerto Rico, Slovenia, Spain, Greece and Germany served as confidence boosters, even though Luka Doncic sat out for Slovenia and Giannis Antetokounmpo is skipping the tournament for Greece. USA Basketball won its five games by an average of 22.6 points, overcoming turnover problems in multiple games and surviving second-half deficits against Spain and Germany while fielding a roster that is wholly lacking in previous international experience.

The Americans’ collective effort throughout their exhibition slate reflected a resolve and camaraderie that were noticeably absent during USA Basketball’s seventh-place finish at the 2019 tournament in China. Since opening training camp in Las Vegas this month, Kerr has cultivated a loose culture, seen Edwards emerge as an alpha scorer and received excellent contributions from a high-IQ second unit led by Haliburton and Reaves. Edwards has averaged 18.8 points per game, including 34 points in the Germany win, while Haliburton has added 8.6 points and 7.4 assists per game off the bench.

“We know we have to lean into our depth,” Kerr said. “We think we’ve got more good players than the rest of the teams.”

That will certainly be the case in USA Basketball’s upcoming group stage games against New Zealand (No. 26 in the world) on Saturday, Greece (No. 9) on Monday and Jordan (No. 33) on Wednesday. With Antetokounmpo recovering from minor knee surgery in July, the Americans, who are ranked No. 2 in the world behind Spain, should be expected to cruise to a 3-0 record in Group C.

USA Basketball would then face two opponents from Group D, which consists of Egypt (No. 55), Lithuania (No. 8), Mexico (No. 31) and Montenegro (No. 18), before advancing to the knockout stage. Lithuanian star Domantas Sabonis opted to skip the tournament following thumb surgery, thereby weakening another early threat to the Americans.

In addition to its relatively easy path to the eight-team knockout round, USA Basketball enjoys the benefit of spending the entire three-week tournament in Manila. Slovenia, Germany and Australia will open group play in Japan, while Spain, France and Canada will begin in Indonesia before the eight quarterfinalists converge on the Philippines.

Though the Americans remain heavy favorites to win gold Sept. 10, fierce tests will be inevitable once the 32-team field narrows for the unforgiving knockout round: Doncic is the tournament’s premier individual talent, France and Australia have beaten USA Basketball in recent years, and Canada is led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and loaded with NBA talent. Meanwhile, Spain and Germany proved this month that they have the interior weapons to make life uncomfortable for a thin American front line led by Jaren Jackson Jr.

To compensate for its lack of size, USA Basketball will seek to create a relentless identity built on perimeter defense, transition play, ball movement and outside shooting. At the center of that approach stands the 22-year-old Edwards, who combines explosive athleticism, savvy shot-making and naked ambition.