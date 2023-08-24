‘Like memorizing a periodic table’: Learning the West Coast offense is no joke

Listen 9 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Kirk Cousins kind of stole the idea. Nick Mullens, the Vikings’ backup quarterback, records play calls in the voice memos app on his iPhone, then plays them back to himself and repeats them aloud. It’s a close simulation of an in-game huddle, where the quarterback hears calls through his helmet and has to succinctly and accurately recite them to his teammates, like a game of telephone.

In an episode of “Quarterback,” the Netflix documentary series that followed three top signal-callers throughout the 2022 season, Cousins is shown driving in snowy Minnesota, repeating his own play calls. “Y short to cousin right clamp 2 jet rib scrabble X Mexico,” he says to himself — because for even the savviest veteran quarterbacks, mastering the language of an offense and memorizing play calls can be the most challenging and time-consuming elements of the game.

Think back to 2013, when the Denver Broncos shared a photo of former quarterback Peyton Manning wearing his helmet and staring at his iPad while soaking his injured ankle in a cold tub. He and tight end Julius Thomas missed practice because of their injuries, so Manning listened to the play calls in his helmet and recited them to Thomas to stay on top of that week’s game plan.

Manning always seemed to speak his own language at the line of scrimmage, with myriad audibles and dummy calls. But when the Broncos switched to a West Coast scheme in 2015, he had to learn a new, wordy language. Calls can sometimes have 20 or more words and numbers to detail every nuance of a play.

This season, the Washington Commanders’ offense is transitioning to Eric Bieniemy’s version of the West Coast scheme after the team spent three seasons in Scott Turner’s Air Coryell system.

“I couldn’t recite [the plays] to you. That’s how wild it is,” receiver Jahan Dotson said. “It’s amazing that the quarterbacks can listen to it and say it to us in the huddle because it’s that complex. It’s truly that complex.”

For a young and inexperienced quarterback like Sam Howell, who played only one game as a rookie and came from a college program that never huddled, the learning curve can be steep. As Jon Gruden said to Cam Newton in 2011: “You’re going to move to France, and you’re going to have to speak French pretty quick.”

‘Right flip zebra scat left Y-drag X-hook F-trail’

As NFL offenses have evolved over the years, so too has play-calling. But three broad categories of offense still exist.

The Erhardt-Perkins system, named after former Patriots coaches Ron Erhardt and Ray Perkins, uses what Perkins called “window dressing” to run fewer plays out of numerous formations with various personnel. Plays are based on concepts, not on specific routes or receivers. So calls use a few words to designate the formation and play, instead of using a dozen words to name every route within the play.

The Air Coryell system uses a numbered route system. For example, “525” tells the two outside receivers to run comeback routes and the tight end to run a shallow cross. But with additional tags for other receivers, adjustments and motions, the calls can often sound similar to the West Coast: wordy.

And then there’s the West Coast system, developed by Hall of Fame coach Bill Walsh. It has a detailed structure for everything, down to the spacing and order of players in a huddle. It’s a timing-based offense that pairs a quarterback’s steps to his receivers’ routes and relies on shorter, quicker passes to stretch opposing defenses horizontally. The calls are designed to detail the roles of each player on the field.

“In college, we were used to signaling everything. One [signal] means everything,” Dotson said. “But in the NFL, we pretty much tell everyone what to do and where to line up, so it kind of takes a little while.”

Just how long and unwieldy play calls get depends on the coach and the system. Some coaches have reconfigured their playbooks to make the calls more concise and easier to learn. Some have adopted verbiage that resonates more with players and helps them remember the plays. And others have kept decades-old terminology, like “zebra” and “tiger,” calls that are regularly yelled at Commanders practices nowadays.

The origin of those terms?

“You know what, I've never even thought of it,” Bieniemy said. “But it just basically identifies our personnel group.”

Since 1994, the NFL has allowed quarterbacks to use radio receivers in their helmets to ease communication with play-callers on the sidelines. With a shorter play clock, time is off the essence. But even with a more efficient communication system, former NFL quarterback Tim Hasselbeck said, the calls still sometimes take too long. That means coaches have to speak in shorthand to quarterbacks, who then translate to the rest of the offense.

So if a coach called in “2 jet flanker drive,” the quarterback would call the play in the huddle as “double right zebra peel 2 jet flanker drive.”

Some offenses still have calls so long that quarterbacks need wristbands to quickly translate them in the huddle. And nowadays, the calls often include not one play, but two — an alternate if the defense shows a different look than expected.

Think of Kyle Shanahan’s play calls, which Manning tried to mimic during a “Monday Night Football” broadcast last season.

“Okay, here we go boys,” Manning said with a grin. “Let’s go explode to gun rub right flip zebra scat left Y-drag X-hook F-trail can 52 sprint jaw easy on two on two, ready break!”

Peyton is in his element calling plays from the wristband pic.twitter.com/9euDrsWboN — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 4, 2022

Despite the variations, some basics remain in West Coast play calls, like colors for backfield alignments and numbers for certain play groups. And the general structure of a call goes in a specific order: shift, formation, motion, player number and terms. In game, it’s followed by the snap count and “ready-break!”

For example: “Red right slot A right stop 322 scat Y stick Lion.”

“Red right” is the formation: two split backs, two receivers and a tight end aligned to the right side. “Slot” tells the “Z” receiver, or flanker, to line up four yards from the left tackle and one yard off the line. “A right stop” is the motion. The back in the “A” position, to the left of the quarterback, motions to the right and then stops. “322 scat” is the protection. The quarterback will take a three-step drop, the strongside guard looks for a double-team and the running back runs to the flat without any blocking responsibility. “Y stick lion” is the route combination. The tight end on the right side runs a simple stick route and the receivers on the left run double slants.

And should the quarterback audible and yell “alert 40,” the offense would scrap the original play and resort to a run.

“That’s just a preseason call where you’re not even game-planning,” Hasselbeck said.

Or, as Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel put it: “Them play calls be long.”

Microphones, whiteboards and voice memos

In the offseason and in camp, the Commanders’ quarterbacks wore microphones, which recorded their play calls and helped coaches evaluate the players’ command of the huddle and comfort with the language.

“Everything from the snap count to the calls at the line of scrimmage, we’ve been able to coach off of that mic’d up film,” quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard said. “So it’s been really helpful.”

Pritchard was a quarterback and then the offensive coordinator at Stanford, where Walsh was a coach. The Cardinal ran a version of the West Coast offense throughout Pritchard’s 17 years in Palo Alto.

“As a quarterback … you’re imagining where guys are lining up, where they’re going and therefore kind of what my progression is or the way I’m executing this play,” he said. “So it’s almost as if you’re running the play in your head as you’re calling the play.”

When Pritchard learned the West Coast system, he would repeat the calls over and over and use walk-throughs to see the play come alive. He needed to visualize it to execute it.

Veteran receiver Terry McLaurin is similar. He studies the plays at night and walks through them in his backyard or living room. He got a taste of the West Coast system his rookie season, when Jay Gruden was Washington’s coach. But the transition from Turner’s numbered-route system to Bieniemy’s was no less challenging.

Dotson bought a couple of whiteboards from Walmart and spends his evenings drawing plays and going through scripts for the next practice.

“It’s almost like being in school again,” he said. “... You draw the plays, different little things like that, just to remember it. Any way possible for it to stick in your head, because some of the play calls are ridiculous.”

Backup quarterback Jake Fromm tasked his wife with reading the plays aloud so he could recite them back. And Howell — like Cousins and Mullens in Minnesota — used voice memos to record the play calls and spit them back out until he became fluent in Bieniemy’s language.