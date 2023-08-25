Madison jolts past Stone Bridge with an ‘electric’ kickoff return

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Nearly a year ago to the day, the Madison High football team blew a two-score lead against visiting Stone Bridge in its 2022 season opener. On Friday, it was the Warhawks’ turn to get off to a shocking start. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Trailing by three with two minutes remaining, Madison pulled off a perfectly executed reverse on a kickoff, allowing junior wide receiver Dom Knicely to cut upfield and eventually into the end zone.

The trick play turned out to be the game-winning score in No. 10 Madison’s 28-24 victory over No. 8 Stone Bridge in Ashburn.

After Stone Bridge scored a touchdown to move ahead by three points, Knicely heard Coach Justin Counts say “reverse on” as he trotted out onto the field. It was a play the Warhawks practiced many times, Counts said, and once wide receiver Cord Yates fielded the ball, Knicely sprung into action.

“Once he got it, I knew I was gone,” Knicely said. “Everything was just electric.”

Knicely jolted to the side as his fellow returner pitched him the ball, leaving him space up the sideline to bound past the Bulldogs’ special-teamers. Teammates mobbed him in the end zone.

“We love our guys back there, and we blocked it really well,” Counts said. “Once Dom got in the open field I thought he had a chance, he’s pretty electric, and I didn’t know we’d get it all the way in, but we had some really great downfield blocks, and the boys did a really good job, and Dom did the rest of it.”

Moments later, the Warhawks’ defense closed out the victory. Junior Charlie Backman intercepted a pass with just over a minute left, allowing Warhawks quarterback Cael Yates to kneel out the victory, safe from any more Stone Bridge magic.

It was 364 days earlier when the Bulldogs opened last season with a late touchdown, successful onside kick and 41-yard field goal with a second remaining to stun Madison, 17-16, in Vienna.

Friday was another classic of an opener.

“They’re a great football program; they’re the best football program in Northern Virginia,” Counts said. “That’s where we aspire to be, that’s the level we want to be, so any time you get to compete against these guys it’s kind of a great opportunity to see where you are as a football team.”

Madison took a 14-9 lead into halftime after Yates orchestrated a late surge, a drive culminated by a touchdown pass over the middle to his brother, Cord Yates, with less than a minute left before intermission. The Bulldogs responded with a field goal as the first half clock expired, setting the stage for more fireworks in the sequel to last year’s memorable contest.

This year, it was the Warhawks who emerged victorious with a wild finish on the road.

“That was definitely the best moment in my life,” Knicely said.