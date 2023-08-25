What questions do you have about Stephen Strasburg’s retirement? Ask The Post.

Share Comment on this story Comment

Stephen Strasburg’s impending retirement as a pitcher for the Washington Nationals can’t be considered a surprise. But the news I reported Thursday with Jesse Dougherty comes with some unsettling finality. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight We are changing our Q&A format this fall. Instead of having regularly scheduled weekly chats, we’ll plan them around news and events. This is a perfect place to start.

Strasburg was the first overall pick in the 2009 draft. His debut in 2010 was otherworldly. He underwent Tommy John surgery, won the 2019 World Series MVP and experienced about everything in between.

To dissect the news and consider Strasburg’s legacy, I have enlisted the help of Chelsea Janes, The Post’s national baseball writer who also served as the Nationals beat writer during the heart of Strasburg’s career. We will begin answering questions at 1 p.m. Eastern time Friday — but as always, get them in early!

Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

