The moments that defined Stephen Strasburg’s Nationals career

June 9, 2009: No. 1 draft pick
“He’s certainly in the team photo of the best guys I’ve seen,” Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo said after Washington selected Strasburg with the first pick in the Major League Baseball draft. Widely regarded as one of the greatest pitching prospects in baseball history, the 20-year-old right-hander went 13-1 with a 1.32 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 109 innings as a junior at San Diego State, where he was coached by Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn and his fastball occasionally hit 103 mph on the radar gun.
April 11, 2010: Pro debut
Strasburg, who signed a four-year, $15.1 million contract, began his first season with the Harrisonburg Senators, Washington’s Class AA affiliate. Before a sellout crowd of 7,887 at Blair County Ballpark in Altoona, Pa., he allowed four hits, one earned run and two walks while striking out eight over five innings in his pro debut. “As a player, you always like to say you’re playing at the highest level possible, but right now there are things I need to improve on,” Strasburg said. “I’m going to focus on that, and hopefully my day comes soon.” He wouldn’t have to wait long.
June 8, 2010: Strasmas
In perhaps the most anticipated debut in MLB history, Strasburg somehow managed to exceed the hype. In front of a sellout crowd at Nationals Park and a national television audience on MLB Network, the rookie struck out a team record 14 hitters in seven innings and earned the win in Washington’s 5-2 triumph over the Pittsburgh Pirates. “Strikeouts are more of an accident than anything,” Strasburg said afterward. “You want to go out there and let them put the ball in play. It happens some games, but not all games are going to be like this.”
Aug. 27, 2010: Tommy John surgery
Six days after Strasburg left his 12th start in the fifth inning with a right forearm injury, the Nationals announced he would require Tommy John surgery to repair a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his right elbow. “I’m very blessed to play this game for a living,” Strasburg said at a news conference. “This is a minor setback. But in the grand scheme of things, it’s just a blip on the radar screen.” Strasburg finished his rookie season 5-3 with a 2.91 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 68 innings.
Sept. 8, 2012: The Shutdown
Strasburg made five starts in 2011 after returning from Tommy John surgery in September. The following year, he went 15-6 with a 3.16 ERA in 28 starts and earned his first all-star nod before the Nationals, sticking to their plan to limit his innings in his first full season after the procedure, shut him down in September. “I don’t know if I’m ever going to accept it, to be honest,” Strasburg said of the decision, which would be second-guessed for years after the Nationals’ first playoff appearance ended with a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLDS. “It’s something that I’m not happy about at all. … You don’t grow up dreaming about playing in the big leagues to get shut down when the games start to matter. It’s going to be a tough one to swallow.”
Oct. 3, 2014: Playoff debut
Strasburg tied for the National League lead in strikeouts with 242 in 2014 while making an MLB-best 34 starts. He got his first postseason nod in Game 1 of the NLDS against the San Francisco Giants, who countered with former San Diego Padres ace and Strasburg’s childhood idol Jake Peavy. Strasburg allowed two runs (one earned) on eight hits, walked one and struck out two, taking the loss in the Giants’ 3-2 win. It was his only start of the best-of-five series, which San Francisco clinched in four games.
May 10, 2016: A new contract
In a stunning deal given that his agent, Scott Boras, typically advises clients to explore free agency, Strasburg signed a seven-year, $175 million extension to remain with Washington. “Growing up in Southern California, San Diego, all my life and stuff, the East Coast is a little bit of a change,” Strasburg said after the deal was announced. “But the city of D.C. has been great to me and my family. It’s really grown on us. We’re very comfortable here.” Two months later, Strasburg was named to his second all-star team.
May 27, 2017: 15 Ks
The Force was with Strasburg when the Nationals celebrated Star Wars Day at Nationals Park, as he struck out a career-high 15 Padres in a 3-0 Washington win.
Oct. 11, 2017: The flu game
With his team trailing the Cubs two-games-to-one in their best-of-three division series, Nationals Manager Dusty Baker told reporters that Tanner Roark would start Game 4 the following day because Strasburg was “under the weather.” Strasburg ultimately took the ball and struck out 12 over seven scoreless innings to help Washington stave off elimination at Wrigley Field. “It was a challenge,” Strasburg said afterward. “The [illness] I got sucked the life out of me every single day, and the antibiotics didn’t touch it.”
July 18, 2019: Dance party
The normally stoic Strasburg danced in the dugout after becoming the first pitcher in franchise history to register two hits in one inning with a three-run homer off Atlanta’s Touki Toussaint. Strasburg added a two-run single in the fifth to become the first pitcher with five RBI in a game since 2014. “And to be honest, it was pretty nerve-racking,” Strasburg said of the impromptu dance party after Washington’s 13-4 win. “I didn’t really have anything. I’m not a big dancer to begin with.”
Oct. 1, 2019: Wild-card relief
Washington’s run to the 2019 World Series wouldn’t have been possible without Strasburg’s performance in the wild-card game. In his first-ever relief appearance, Strasburg replaced Max Scherzer in the sixth and pitched three scoreless innings, setting the stage for Juan Soto’s eighth-inning heroics against Josh Hader. “Sometimes it’s nice to kind of be considered the underdog or for people to write you off,” Strasburg said after Washington’s comeback win.
Oct. 29, 2019: Game 6 dominance
Strasburg pitched at least six innings and allowed a combined six earned runs in four starts during the 2019 postseason before taking the mound in Game 6 of the World Series with the Nationals facing elimination against the Astros. He was dominant yet again, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out seven over 8⅓ innings in Washington’s 7-2 win at Houston. The next night, the Nationals won D.C.’s first MLB title since 1924. Strasburg, who often found himself wrapped in a group hug initiated by Gerardo Parra and Aníbal Sánchez during the team’s run, was named World Series MVP.
Dec. 9, 2019: Another contract
On the first day of MLB’s annual winter meetings, one month after he opted out of his contract to test free agency, Strasburg agreed to a seven-year, $245 million deal with the Nationals. “For me, it was an early Christmas present,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said. “Just watching his whole career, to think that he’s going to end it here with the team he started with is awesome for him and his family.”
Aug. 15, 2020: Carpal tunnel
Strasburg, who had been battling nerve irritation in his right hand for weeks, left his second start of the coronavirus-shortened season after throwing only 16 pitches in the first inning against Baltimore. A week later, the Nationals announced he would undergo surgery for carpal tunnel neuritis. The highlight of Strasburg’s 2020 campaign was getting ejected from the Citi Field stands by the home plate umpire for arguing balls and strikes during a game he wasn’t pitching in.
April 7, 2021: More health problems
In his first start since the surgery, Strasburg looked like his old self, allowing one hit and striking out eight in six scoreless innings against the Braves. Four starts later, he exited a game at Atlanta after only 30 pitches with what Martinez announced was tightness in his right trapezius muscle.
July 28, 2021: TOS surgery
Strasburg opted to undergo surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, which involved removing a rib and two muscles from his neck, ending his season after only 21⅔ innings. “It’s going to be a slow progression to get him back, and hopefully he comes back,” Martinez said.
June 9, 2022: A final start
Just over a year since his last start, Strasburg allowed seven runs and failed to make it out of the fifth inning in a loss at Miami. “It’s good to just go out there and compete and go as long as you can and as hard as you can,” Strasburg said afterward. “Today wasn’t very long, but you got to start somewhere, so [I’ll] try and be more efficient next time.” A few days later, Strasburg was placed on the injured list with a rib injury related to his TOS surgery. He missed all of spring training this year with what three people described as “severe nerve damage” and has been shut down from physical activity since the end of April. Strasburg retires with a 113-62 record, a 3.24 ERA and 1,723 strikeouts in 247 regular season starts.