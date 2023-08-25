The moments that defined Stephen Strasburg’s Nationals career

Strasburg made five starts in 2011 after returning from Tommy John surgery in September. The following year, he went 15-6 with a 3.16 ERA in 28 starts and earned his first all-star nod before the Nationals, sticking to their plan to limit his innings in his first full season after the procedure, shut him down in September. “I don’t know if I’m ever going to accept it, to be honest,” Strasburg said of the decision, which would be second-guessed for years after the Nationals’ first playoff appearance ended with a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLDS. “It’s something that I’m not happy about at all. … You don’t grow up dreaming about playing in the big leagues to get shut down when the games start to matter. It’s going to be a tough one to swallow.”