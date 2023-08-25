49ers agree to trade former No. 3 pick Trey Lance to Cowboys

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The San Francisco 49ers officially moved on from their bold but ill-fated move to land quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall choice in the NFL draft two years ago. They agreed Friday to trade Lance to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick in next year’s draft, according to a person familiar with the deal.

Lance, 23, becomes the Cowboys’ third-string quarterback behind starter Dak Prescott and reliable backup Cooper Rush. Dallas inherits a contract that will pay Lance a guaranteed $6.24 million over the next two seasons, including $940,000 this season and about $5.3 million in the 2024 season.

The 49ers close the books on their 2021 trade to move into position to draft Lance as their prospective franchise quarterback. That deal now becomes entrenched as a major blunder by Coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch, with Lance being dealt away for modest compensation after making only four regular season starts for the 49ers. But they can take comfort in the fact that their miscalculation on Lance has been offset, at least in part, by their good fortune in landing Brock Purdy with the final selection in last year’s draft.

Purdy quickly has developed from the draft’s “Mr. Irrelevant” into a successful starter. He took over as the 49ers’ starter last season following injuries to Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo and guided the team to victories in each of his first seven starts, including two during the NFC playoffs. The 49ers reached the NFC championship game but lost in lopsided fashion at Philadelphia after injuries to Purdy and Josh Johnson left them with no healthy quarterbacks for much of the game.

Purdy has returned from offseason elbow surgery and is set to be the starter, and the newly arrived Sam Darnold won his preseason competition with Lance for the backup quarterback job. The 49ers also have Brandon Allen if they opt to keep three quarterbacks on their season-opening roster.

The 49ers excused Lance from Wednesday’s practice after Shanahan informed the young quarterback he’d lost the competition with Darnold for the No. 2 job. Lance rejoined the team Thursday at its training facility. He had been scheduled to play in Friday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Instead, he’ll join the Cowboys for his second NFL chance. Dallas also could retain Lance for the 2025 season by exercising the fifth-year option in his rookie contract. Otherwise, he will be eligible for free agency after two seasons with the Cowboys.

Lynch said in a radio interview Thursday that the “most likely” outcome was that Lance would remain with the 49ers. But the general manager also left open the possibility of working out a trade for Lance.

There had been a case for the 49ers to keep Lance, given they used Lance, Garoppolo and Purdy as starters last season and that Purdy now is coming off surgery. Instead, they will trust Purdy can remain healthy and recapture his rookie-season magic while leading one of the league’s most talented teams on a Super Bowl push, and that Darnold can be a trustworthy alternative if needed.

The 49ers traded up from 12th to third in the 2021 draft to maneuver into position to get Lance. They sent the 12th choice and two more first-rounders — one in last year’s draft and one in this year’s — plus a third-rounder last year to the Miami Dolphins in a pre-draft deal. There was some speculation then that the 49ers were focused on Mac Jones as their preferred quarterback. Instead, they took Lance after Trevor Lawrence was chosen first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars and fellow quarterback Zach Wilson went second to the New York Jets.

A broken finger hindered Lance’s progress during his rookie season as Garoppolo’s backup. The 49ers remained committed to Lance and installed him as their starter entering last season, with plans to move on from Garoppolo. But Lance’s season ended when he suffered a broken ankle in the second game. The 49ers turned back to Garoppolo, who had surprisingly re-signed with the team, but his foot injury in early December gave Purdy his opportunity.