A key for Commanders’ revamped offensive line: Changing of the guards

A big focus of this Washington Commanders training camp has been on the most anonymous position on the most anonymous unit in football. Guards don’t snap the ball like centers or block big-name edge rushers like tackles, but in revamping its line this offseason, Washington ditched two aging guards and bet on the development of more athletic players with little experience. Washington believed the youth could reduce the injury struggles of recent years and the athleticism could improve key plays in the new offensive scheme, such as screens and outside runs.

The three big storylines are the left-guard battle between Saahdiq Charles and Chris Paul, the shift of Sam Cosmi from tackle to right guard and the development of third-round pick Ricky Stromberg, who played almost exclusively at center in college but is cross-training at guard to prepare for a key backup role.

While Cosmi has excelled, left guard has been murkier despite the battle starting with a clear front-runner (Charles) and a challenger (Paul). But Charles’s career has been plagued by injuries, and when he suffered a left calf strain early in camp, Paul stepped in for two weeks and made a relatively strong case. Since, even as Charles has taken most of the first-team reps, Paul has rotated in to take some as well — and Coach Ron Rivera declined to name a starter Wednesday.

“If they continue to practice the way they are, we probably have to figure a way out on how we can play them both,” Rivera said. “They both are stout, powerful young men, and they’re both smart young football players.”

Like in a rotation?

“We’ll see,” he said.

The idea received some criticism online. On X, the site formerly known as Twitter, popular offensive line trainer Duke Manyweather wrote in response: “Rotating OL in the NFL is idiotic!”

When asked his thoughts on the idea, Paul seemed hesitant at first. He said he had been part of a rotation before but “rarely.” Then he insisted he would be fine.

“We’ve done it before,” he said. “We rotate at practice, so doing it in a game shouldn’t be a big deal.”

But it seems clear the Commanders want Charles to step up. His physical talents are obvious, but injuries — including a calf strain, broken kneecap and concussion — have limited him to 545 career snaps.

“Saahdiq got all the physical tools of any offensive lineman that I’ve seen,” assistant offensive line coach Travelle Wharton said in June. “He’s explosive. He’s fast. He can do all those things. The biggest thing about being on offensive line is you have to be consistent. [We’re] working on his consistency, doing the same thing and not being bored of doing the same thing if it’s working. … He goes against two of the best defensive tackles in the league [in practice], and [it’s about] going out there and playing, not worrying about a bunch of stuff.

“Sometimes young guys worry about making a mistake and not really going out there and playing, and they play cautious,” Wharton continued. “We’re saying: ‘Go out there and play. We’ll fix everything else. We have time to fix everything else, and we’re going to keep working.’ … [He’s] a guy who can play outside, play inside. He’s strong enough, you know? He’s a big, girthy guy that can go out there, and he can still run. Go out there and be you. Go out there and be an athletic offensive lineman. Go out there and compete. And just seeing him going out there and using his hands, using the techniques, has really been great for us.”

If Charles gets hurt or he’s unable to become more consistent, Washington could go with Paul. In the first two preseason games, Paul put himself in good positions but wasn’t aggressive enough for his coaches. They want him to disrupt rushers more with his strength.

During a recent practice, when Cosmi didn’t participate, it was notable the backup right guard wasn’t Charles or Paul. It was Stromberg, the rookie who was drafted to play center. He played guard his freshman year at Arkansas in 2019 and over the next three years took 2,398 snaps at center and one at guard.

Midway through camp, Stromberg started playing right guard and then took snaps there in the second preseason game. He figures to be the top backup center who can play guard if needed. Stromberg said he didn’t expect the position switch but is now refining his footwork and timing.

“It's feeling good so far,” he said. “It’s not much of an adjustment, just little things I want to correct here and there.”