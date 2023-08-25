Yorktown golf prevails within county, sets sights on Liberty District

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

For Yorktown senior Taylor Mitchell, this golf season is a chance to finally become a consistent starter, a goal he has vied for since he joined the team his sophomore year. Mitchell’s patience paid off in a big way Wednesday afternoon, with his 2-over par effort helping Yorktown defeat Wakefield and Washington-Liberty by 13 and 15 strokes, respectively, in the Arlington County championship at East Potomac Park.

“[Taylor] is such a great kid, and he’s such a great leader,” Coach Chris Williams said of the co-captain. “Him and I had some long conversations, and he always says ‘Coach, I know what I got to do,’ and now he’s having a great fall.”

With the county title in hand, Mitchell and the Patriots can focus on securing their first Liberty District crown.

Yorktown finished in second place a year ago, further delaying Williams’s pursuit of a district championship.

Advertisement

The Patriots then graduated five of their top six players, giving them a new look for 2023.

Share this article Share

“I didn’t think we would need a total rebuild, because I felt that our younger kids were good golfers,” said Williams, Yorktown’s coach for the past 18 seasons. “I thought we might be a little bit deeper than last year.”

Wednesday’s round, featuring the three public school teams in the county, provided an early opportunity for Yorktown to make a statement.

The Patriots shot a combined 146 to repeat within the county, which has held its championships since 1985. For nearly as long as the event has been staged, Yorktown has maintained supremacy, winning 25 times.

Wakefield halted Yorktown’s dominant run by winning the tournament in 2019 and 2021 — something that was not lost on Yorktown’s players.

“We definitely have a history of doing well here, but in the last three years, we’ve lost twice,” Mitchell said. “This year, [we made sure to win].”

The victory gives the Patriots confidence ahead of the Sept. 19-20 districts, in which Langley, last year’s winner, figures to offer strong competition.

“I feel like now we come in and people will think that we’re going to do well,” said senior Charlie Lamb, who shot 1 over par. “It’s going to set the tone for the rest of the season and let everyone know that we’re here to play.”