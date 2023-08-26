Clervie Ngounoue, tennis’s second-ranked junior, is ready to level up

Listen 10 min Share Comment on this story Comment

When Clervie Ngounoue heard her family and friends cheering from the stands, she did not stop to absorb the significance of the moment. She was trying to win a tennis match in blistering, late-July heat in her native Washington, not bask in unearned glory. Besides, Ngounoue had only recently turned 17. Teenagers aren’t always inclined toward retrospection.

Yet the match was one worth celebrating, and tears eventually did flow, after she upset then-world No. 37 Anna Blinkova, 6-3, 6-2, in the first round of the qualifying draw at the DC Open.

It was an impressive win in her first WTA event, a full circle moment that also felt like a kickoff: Ngounoue was fresh off winning the Wimbledon girls’ singles title with blue braids in her hair and an audacious backhand slice. After losing her second-round qualifying match in Washington, she went on to San Diego, where as the second-ranked girls’ junior player in the world (she peaked at No. 1 in early June) she won the U.S. Tennis Association 18-and-under national championship to earn a wild-card entry into the main draw of the U.S. Open, which begins Monday in New York.

There, with a challenging first-round matchup against veteran Australian player Daria Saville, Ngounoue (pronounced n’-GOO-nuhway) will take another leap toward closing out her juniors days in her first main draw at a Grand Slam, with a pro turn expected in the next few months.

She hopes to join a distinguished group of American women’s tennis players who have cropped up in the waning years of Venus and Serena Williams’s reign, and feels galvanized by the current energy spike in American tennis generally. Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff arrive hot in New York after dominating the big tuneup tournaments before the year’s final major. On the men’s side, Frances Tiafoe returns to defend an electrifying run to the semifinals last year, and Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul have momentum at their backs. It’s an exciting time to be an American tennis player.

Ngounoue is still so young that she can’t imagine pinning down specific career goals for herself — everything feels attainable at this point. She is also discerning enough not to tie her dreams to a ranking or an arbitrary number of titles.

“Obviously, I have goals — playing the Olympics — but I feel like the sky’s the limit,” she says. “I never saw myself winning Wimbledon, and I see myself doing a lot. But that one just never felt like, ‘Oh. Go win Wimbledon juniors.’ I want every experience to feel that way. I felt like I knew what I was capable of. But going through that experience … I liked the surprise.”

In development

When Ngounoue sat down for an interview late last month, she descended in a whirl of color: the neon-blue braids, a hot-pink tennis dress, a gleaming smile. It all suits her, the vivid colors and her bold charisma feeding off each other.

“She is a very social person, a lot more than I am,” says Gauff, who at 19 is close enough in age to be a good friend but has the added benefit of years’ more experience on the WTA Tour. “We go to dinner. I tried to just invite her out because I just know how that was and a couple other players did that for me. A lot of times I would say no, because like I said, I wasn’t that social. But [Ngounoue] was down. She’s always saying yes.”

Ngounoue turned 17 in July, the middle child of Cameroonian immigrants who settled in Washington and found the city’s vast network of park courts a perfect place to foster Ngounoue’s father Aime’s longtime love of tennis.

He coached, and the entire family plays. Ngounoue’s sister, Malkia — “six years older than me, but she does not act like it,” Ngounoue says with a smile and an eye roll — took the college route, playing for Kansas. Her brother, Carel — “two years younger but already taller than me” — is embarking on his own career in juniors. Ngounoue’s parents take turns traveling around the world with their children.

“The pro track has always been the goal since I picked up the racket,” says Ngounoue, who attended school in D.C. until sixth grade before continuing her studies online. “But experience-wise, when did I feel like I could actually do this? I think after I won the WTA Future Stars in 2017. Or ’18.”

It was 2019, her agent corrected.

“Nooooooo, 2019?” she says. “But I was doing so much then! I mean, I’m doing a lot now. But it really felt like a lot then.”

Ngounoue’s style of play is still solidifying, and she has the tools to flit between being an aggressive baseliner and an all-court player. Her powerful serve is a strength, but what sets her game apart is its variety. She is at ease coming to the net after winning the junior doubles titles at both the U.S. Open and French Open in recent years, is confident in her drop shots and wields that mean backhand slice that did so much damage at Wimbledon, where she didn’t lose a set throughout her title run.

But tennis is awash with uber-talented juniors who can’t make a successful transition to the pros. To help ease the shift, Ngounoue relocated full-time to Florida last year after spending the past seven years bopping between the USTA National Campus in Orlando and the Mouratoglou Academy in France, the training ground headed by Patrick Mouratoglou, who rose to fame as Serena Williams’s longtime coach.

A year ago, she was paired with USTA Coach Jermaine Jenkins, whose tennis education came as Venus Williams’s hitting partner before he coached Naomi Osaka.

Jenkins knows every juniors player has a strenuous ascent to the pros. Losses, especially in an individual sport, can wreak havoc on a still-developing mind without the right support system in place. Drive can fade or wither under pressure. Injuries can pile up and halt momentum before a player really gets going.

But Jenkins says Ngounoue is meeting all of the right checkpoints. She is learning the proper habits, the most important of which compose the dull, daily rhythm of being a pro: warmups, cool-downs, recovery, nutrition — not just what to eat, but when. She listens when Gauff and Jenkins tell her how much more physical her competitors will be when she leaves juniors behind, and she throws herself wordlessly into three-day conditioning blocks Jenkins calls “hell days.”

In that arena, Jenkins’s role is that of a teacher as much as it is a coach. Tiafoe has often said his barrier to earlier success in his career was his unwillingness to be disciplined.

“I think sometimes, I mean, humbly speaking, when you’re so talented or the game comes easy to you, I think you disrespect the blessing a little bit,” says Tiafoe, a former top-ranked junior. “You just assume things are going to keep happening for you at a high rate.”

Jenkins is there for 22 weeks out of the year, in accordance with USTA rules, to try to make sure Ngounoue doesn’t assume. He helps her and her father manage her schedule to avoid burnout with too many weeks in a row on the road and makes sure they’re mixing in lower-level tournaments along with pro events to build confidence. He instructed her to set her alarm an hour or so later in the morning in the weeks leading up to the U.S. Open to try to front-load sleep ahead of what he is sure will be a nerve-racking tournament filled with restless nights.

“At this stage in their career, if you’re looking to play professional tennis, those habits have to match up with being a professional,” Jenkins says. “Our job is to make things clear. Here’s the path. Here’s the blueprint. There’s been millions of players before you, and success leaves clues and hints.”

Or, as Ngounoue jokes: “I’m learning so much, and I annoy him a lot. So that’s such a good balance for me.”

Coming soon

After some 10 months of working with Jenkins, Ngounoue had a lightbulb in her head flick on at Wimbledon. To Jenkins, it had a lot to do with her backhand slice finally clicking after relentless drilling. To the teen, it was all mental. Something about playing Wimbledon allowed her to release some of the pressure she holds within herself as a high-achieving young person. Perhaps it was that Wimbledon is the most prestigious major tournament and therefore the furthest from her grasp, in her mind, or perhaps it was her distaste for grass.

“Falling everywhere,” Ngounoue said of the surface. “I do like it now because you learn a lot of lessons playing on grass, definitely more than just tennis. It’s funny. You make so many mistakes, and nobody can judge you for it. Who plays on grass?!”

For the first time, Ngounoue said, she let go, dulled her mind and let instinct and self-belief lead the way. She had practiced long enough that her training would have to do.

The win unlocked a new level of self-confidence that was previously unfamiliar to the teen, a feeling that she’ll try to replicate as she plays in New York. She wants to be free of expectations at the U.S. Open — where she can still compete in the junior tournament, which takes place during the event’s second week, if she loses early in the main draw — because she had none at Wimbledon and that worked out all right.

As she transitions into the pros, she also wants to keep some of the flair in her game. Juniors tend to be cheekier than the pros, getting away with drop shots, bold lobs and slice-filled rallies before the need for steady, reliable, weaponized groundstrokes takes over.

“My game has a lot of variety. For me, it was tough to adapt to the professional level because if you play, like, a drop shot in juniors, that can work, but not with someone professional, they have a lot [more] experience than you,” says Ons Jabeur, whose success in juniors has transferred to professional prosperity. “That was kind of tough for me. Adapting to just sticking to one choice of shot, knowing when to hit that shot, that is when I started to play good in professional tennis.”

The idea makes Ngounoue bristle a bit, for now. She still appreciates the stylistic freedom and relative lack of buttoned-up decorum juniors tennis offers, doubly so because she knows the end is nigh. The flair in her game reflects the vividness of her personality, both equally elemental to the teenage competitor.

“She’s a star in the making,” Jenkins says. “She’s a pretty happy kid, for the most part. She plays with a lot of joy.”