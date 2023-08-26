College football on TV: Notre Dame-Navy, USC are the Week Zero attractions

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

As college football staggers through a period of sustained upheaval, it’s reassuring that the sport can still turn to its traditions — even the peculiar ones such as Week Zero, when the sport offers up a handful of gloriously unappealing matchups to give the networks something to air before the season begins in earnest over Labor Day weekend. And so, at least for one more season before everything changes, we have this slate of seven weird Football Bowl Subdivision games Saturday. Don’t act as if you won’t watch at least a few of them.

Time Game TV 2:30 Navy vs. Notre Dame (in Dublin) NBC 5:30 UTEP at Jacksonville State CBS Sports Network 7 Massachusetts at New Mexico State ESPN 7 Ohio at San Diego State Fox Sports 1 7:30 Hawaii at Vanderbilt SEC Network 8 San Jose State at No. 6 USC Pac-12 Networks 9 Florida International at Louisiana Tech CBS Sports Network

Navy and Notre Dame travel to Dublin for the renewal of their annual rivalry game and to kick off the college football season. It’s also the debut for new Midshipmen coach Brian Newberry, who takes over after Ken Niumatalolo’s 15-season tenure came to an end in December. Newberry was Niumatalolo’s defensive coordinator and led a unit that has been pretty spry in recent years, and new offensive coordinator Grant Chesnut — previously of Kennesaw State — oversaw a spread option that ranked in the top three in the Football Championship Subdivision in rushing in six of the past seven years, so don’t expect a wholesale move away from the ground game. Notre Dame also leaned on its rushing attack in 2022 but now has to replace a whole lot of production on offense, but transfer quarterback Sam Hartman already proved his bona fides after his long Wake Forest career. He might be Notre Dame’s best signal caller in quite some time. …

Massachusetts and New Mexico State usually are among the two worst programs in the FBS, but last year the Aggies showed signs of life under first-year coach Jerry Kill. After starting the season 1-5, they won six of their last seven, including a Quick Lane Bowl win over Bowling Green in only their fifth bowl appearance. There wasn’t any progress for the Minutemen, who went 1-11 (beating only FCS school Stony Brook) and finished last among the 131 FBS teams in SP+ rating, a measure of overall efficiency. U-Mass. failed to exceed 13 points in nine of 12 games last season, but any defense coached by veteran Don Brown is bound to be at least a little frisky. …

Those two bitter rivals — Hawaii and Vanderbilt — meet for the second time at the Commodores’ FirstBank Stadium, which will host the game despite ongoing renovations to the seating sections in both end zones. Until very recently, the stadium hardly looked to be ready for the season:

I love that Vanderbilt has its home opener in 12 days and this is what the area beyond the end zones currently looks like. 😳 pic.twitter.com/li94voei41 — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) August 14, 2023

But school officials insist things will be good to go for Saturday. Vanderbilt ended 2022 strong with late-season upsets of Kentucky and Florida, but the two offensive players who powered those wins — running back Ray Davis and quarterback Mike Wright — both transferred to SEC opponents (Davis is now at Kentucky after rushing for 129 yards and a score in last season’s win over the Wildcats, and Wright is at Mississippi State). Hawaii was one of the nation’s worst teams last season and is more or less in the second year of a massive rebuilding process. …