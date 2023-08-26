Listen 7 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The Washington Commanders finished the preseason undefeated. Their 21-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night at FedEx Field was a final tryout for players fighting to make the 53-man roster. Unlike in recent years, Washington’s roster was mostly set going into training camp, leaving only a few spots up for grabs at wide receiver and tight end and along the offensive and defensive lines.

“We had an idea of about six or seven guys we said we want to see,” Coach Ron Rivera said. “We want to see what they can do. We knew they were going to get an opportunity to play a lot of plays, and it’s going to help answer some questions for us.”

Saturday’s game may have been the difference-maker for some of those players. The NFL now has just one preseason cut, allowing for all players on the training camp roster ample opportunity to prove their value. Rivera will meet with his assistants and personnel staff Sunday to begin determining whom to keep and whom to cut ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

But the work won’t stop there. Washington’s roster figures to undergo additional changes before the regular season opener Sept. 10 against the visiting Arizona Cardinals. Players on waivers clear Wednesday, so those who don’t make the first 53 could still end up on the Week 1 roster or the practice squad.

Here are three takeaways from Washington’s win in its preseason finale:

Clarity at receiver

Most of Washington’s starters sat out Saturday, including its top three wide receivers, Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel. (McLaurin is dealing with turf toe and his status for the opener is unclear, though the team remains hopeful.) Dyami Brown, Byron Pringle and Dax Milne started, with Milne among those probably fighting for a roster spot.

Special teams will “definitely” factor into the decision, Rivera said.

“It’s something that we sit and there and say, ‘If he can’t come out and contribute and be a four-phase guy, how can we have him up on Sunday?’ ” he added.

Finding a returner is a must. After Saturday, the Commanders may not have a clear choice for the job.

Milne, a seventh-round draft pick in 2021, and undrafted rookie Kazmeir Allen are the top candidates. But both had drops Saturday — Milne bobbled a short pass on third and six, and Allen dropped back-to-back passes to stall a drive in the second quarter. Allen, who seemed to be the slight front-runner at returner, also muffed a punt in the third.

Allen may have played himself off the initial roster, but if Washington decides to keep him or Milne in the mix, it will have to answer a key question: How valuable is the kickoff return? The NFL altered a rule for safety reasons, so for this season it’s a touchback with the ball spotted at the 25-yard line whenever a returner makes a fair catch inside the 25. The league predicts a drop in kickoff returns as a result, so if Milne or Allen are not value adds — or, worse, liabilities — on offense, will they be valuable enough with just special teams contributions?

“I’m still confident in him,” Rivera said of Allen after his muffed punt. “... He took his eyes off [the ball] at the last second just to see where he was. He knew he was backed up and he wanted to take a quick glance, and you can’t do that. Once you focus on the ball, you go to keep your eyes on it, and he brought them down a little too soon.”

Mitchell Tinsley, an undrafted wide receiver out of Penn State, could be a wild card in the receiver race, and he boosted his chances Saturday. He caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett in the second quarter and was close to scoring again in the third, but his 38-yard touchdown catch was reversed upon review. (He was ruled out of bounds at the 1-yard line.) Tinsley finished with a game-high 89 receiving yards on three catches.

Tinsley has the hands and route-running but is not a contender as a returner and may not be regarded as an important enough contributor on special teams to alter the decision. If he doesn’t make the 53-man roster, he is probably a prime candidate for the practice squad.

Brycen Tremayne, another undrafted receiver vying for a spot, finished off that third-quarter drive with a one-yard touchdown catch from Jake Fromm and has impressed in spurts. But he doesn’t solve Washington’s returner issue, either.

Watch the defensive line

The Commanders’ typical starters on the defensive line — Montez Sweat, Chase Young, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen — sat out, as did defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, who is dealing with a calf injury.

Young played just four snaps in the preseason because of a stinger he suffered in the opener at Cleveland. Young has begun to work his way back into practice, and Rivera said he would have his final exam Friday. When asked Saturday if Young had been fully cleared, Rivera declined to give an update, saying he wanted to keep the focus on the game.

The prospect of having the front line (mostly) healthy will be significant for Washington: Young missed 22 games with his knee injury and played on a limited basis late last season.

“When we play our game, we really feel we can dominate this league,” Allen, who is dealing with plantar fasciitis, said on the game broadcast on WRC (Ch. 4). “When you play with great players like that, it makes it a lot easier because somebody is going to be getting a one-on-one [matchup].”

Which veterans will be behind them remains uncertain. During Young’s absence, James Smith-Williams was the primary starter, though he sometimes rotated with Casey Toohill.

But for much of camp and preseason this year, Smith-Williams was the fifth or sixth end and played multiple snaps at tackle. On Saturday, Efe Obada started at end alongside Toohill, who had three quarterback hits. Smith-Williams was a backup along with seventh-round pick Andre Jones Jr., who has started to come on as a pass rusher.

Will Smith-Williams make it? It could depend on the health of others on the roster.

Wright: ‘We’re back’

Jason Wright, the Commanders’ president, said “fans are coming back” and they’re “bursting at the seams” for Week 1. The team expects a sellout at FedEx Field for the opener, a sight that fans haven’t seen in years.

“We’re back. We’re back,” he said. “And my staff is having the time of their lives.”

Wright said fan interest is “night and day” compared with recent seasons.

“In the business and what you see on the field and, more importantly, the fans,” he said, “they are back together and unified once again.”

Wright said fans returned faster than he expected after the $6.05 billion sale of the team from Daniel Snyder to the ownership group led by Josh Harris. Harris and his top partners, Mitchell Rales and Mark Ein, attended the first two preseason games. On Saturday, Rales was on the field before the game.

Notable

Washington will keep two quarterbacks on its roster, but Fromm had an impressive finale in his fight for a practice squad spot. His final line: 13 for 18 (72.2 percent) for 144 yards, two touchdowns and a 132.6 passer rating. ...

The Bengals scored a 34-yard touchdown with 6:29 left to trim Washington’s lead to 21-19. Cincinnati went for two to try to tie it — there is no overtime in the preseason — but Reid Sinnett’s pass to tight end Tanner Hudson was broken up by cornerback Jace Whittaker, who finished with an interception and two pass deflections. ...