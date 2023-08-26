D.C. United comes undone early as woes against Philadelphia continue

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

On the outside looking in at the playoffs and back at Audi Field for the first time in nearly a month, D.C. United sorely needed points Saturday night against a Philadelphia Union team it had come tantalizingly close to cracking this year. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But rather than build on that progress, United regressed — undone before halftime by a calamitous giveaway, disorganized defending and an ice-cold attack.

With the 3-1 loss, D.C. (8-12-6) squandered an opportunity to reclaim the ninth and final Eastern Conference playoff slot with eight matches remaining. United’s winless skid in MLS play extended to four games, and Coach Wayne Rooney’s team dropped to 1-4-1 over its past six in all competitions.

Substitute Ted Ku-DiPietro provided United’s lone highlight in the dying moments, rifling an 88th-minute strike to snap what nearly became a four-game scoreless streak.

Advertisement

Mikael Uhre and Jack McGlynn netted in the first 13 minutes to take the air out of Audi Field before Daniel Gazdag added to the lead from the penalty spot shortly before halftime. Fresh off a third-place finish in the Leagues Cup, a month-long tournament that featured all 47 teams from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX, Philadelphia (13-7-4) entrenched its title contender bona fides against a D.C. team it has owned in recent years.

Saturday’s loss left United winless in five against Philadelphia in all competitions and 2-12-3 since May 2017. But after losing both meetings last season by a combined 13-0, Rooney’s team had made headway against the defending Eastern Conference champions with two 0-0 draws this year in Chester, Pa. Those deadlocks included a tense encounter earlier this month, when Philadelphia needed a shootout to bounce D.C. from the Leagues Cup round of 32.

None of that momentum carried over to Saturday, when the Union needed just five minutes to surge ahead. D.C. defender Derrick Williams stumbled in possession deep in his end, Gazdag prodded the ball to Julián Carranza and the Philadelphia striker picked out Uhre for a point-blank finish.

Advertisement

Philadelphia doubled the lead eight minutes later. Union midfielder José Martinez collected the ball in his own box and embarked on an audacious 80-yard run down the right flank, slaloming past Pedro Santos’s sliding challenge and driving a loss cross into the box. The service took a deflection and caromed to McGlynn, who squeezed a shot between charging goalkeeper Tyler Miller and backtracking defender Brendan Hines-Ike to make it 2-0.

The third goal came in the 38th minute: Miller cleaned out Carranza at the top of the box, and Gazdag sent the goalkeeper the wrong way while converting the ensuing penalty kick.

United appeared to get on the board twice in the second half. In the 49th minute, the assistant referee didn’t signal for a goal when Union goalkeeper Andre Blake steered away Christian Benteke’s header from inside the net. D.C. substitute José Fajardo did beat Blake in the 84th minute, but the tally was waved off for offside.

Advertisement

Ku-DiPietro finally broke through late, picking out the top corner with a blistering shot from distance.

Share this article Share

Here’s what else to know about United’s loss:

Miller exits at halftime

Rooney swapped out Miller for Alex Bono at halftime after United’s starter appeared to suffer an injury taking a goal kick in first-half stoppage time. Miller, a selection by Rooney for the MLS All-Star Game last month at Audi Field, has started all but one regular season game for United this year.

Although Bono was making just his second MLS appearance of the season, the veteran backup started all three of United’s Leagues Cup matches. He made five saves against the Union, including a denial of Carranza’s 62nd-minute breakaway.

Rooney changes formation

After utilizing a 3-4-2-1 formation for most of this season, Rooney returned Saturday to the 4-2-3-1 alignment he used this past spring.

Advertisement

The tweak called on Hines-Ike, typically a central defender, to play right back, while midseason acquisition Gabriel Pirani and Chris Durkin flanked Yamil Asad in an attacking midfield trio. Returning from a one-game red card suspension, Mateusz Klich partnered with Russell Canouse in defensive midfield.

Home stand kicks off