The dismemberment of the Pac-12 — which comes as the Big Ten, Big 12 and probably the ACC take turns picking over the carcass of a West Coast mainstay of more than a century — is the most jarring development of the summer in college football (and college sports in general).

The process, started last year when the Big Ten thumbed its nose at geography and announced plans to add Southern California and UCLA beginning in 2024, delivered stark clarity on the direction of the sport. An era of two power conferences, with the emergence of NFL Junior as the inevitable terminus in the fantasies of the TV executive orchestrating the whole thing, seems a lot more plausible.

Meanwhile, there is a sense of loss. Not just because California and Stanford could soon be playing conference games three time zones away. Not just because Oregon and Southern Cal and UCLA and Washington definitely will be doing so next year.

And not just because Oregon State and Washington State look like this realignment’s version of Cincinnati, Connecticut and South Florida from the Big East’s breakup a decade ago, or Houston, Rice, Southern Methodist and Texas Christian from the Big Eight absorbing only half of the Southwest Conference in the mid-1990s.

It isn’t even because there are few more proven measures of college football fandom than staying up for the final snap of a random, frantic, delirious and often meaningless Arizona-Washington State game on the Palouse, which is pretty much the definition of #Pac12AfterDark.

All of it will be mourned in the months to come. But will this season — which, oddly enough, looks as if it could be one of the most memorable in the Pac-12 in years — be fully appreciated?

It should be.

In nearly every corner of the Pac-12, there is something genuinely interesting to keep tabs on with the on-field product, starting with Southern Cal’s encounter Saturday with San José State. It will be televised by the ill-fated Pac-12 Networks and thus seen by few people outside the conference’s footprint, as apt a way as possible for the league’s swan song to begin.

The Trojans bring back Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams a year after he threw for 42 touchdowns and five interceptions during an 11-3 season. They didn’t win a Pac-12 title, though, something easily enough overlooked with other distractions surrounding the conference.

The actual defending champion — two years running, actually — is Big 12-bound Utah, which has defied modern college football conventions and built a program around a miserly defense. Always nasty against the run, the Utes bring back six starters on that side of the ball — plus eight from an offense that was its best since it landed in the Pac-12 in 2011 and is led by quarterback Cameron Rising.

Quarterbacks abound throughout the apparent final iteration of the Pac-12. There’s Bo Nix back at Oregon after a monster season following an up-and-down career at Auburn. The Ducks have reached double figures in victories each of their past three full seasons, and a fourth isn’t out of the question before they decamp to the Big Ten.

Their Pacific Northwest partner in the pending move, Washington, will try to build on an 11-2 season in Coach Kalen DeBoer’s debut. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., best remembered in East Coast precincts for his electrifying work with Indiana in 2020, is back, as are 1,000-yard receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan.

DJ Uiagalelei started at quarterback most of the past two seasons at Clemson. The former top-rated recruit is now set to start at Oregon State, which went 10-3 about as quietly as possible while picking off Oregon and Florida to close out the year and brings back much of its offense.

That’s nearly half the Pac-12, and the subject hasn’t even turned to Colorado and Deion Sanders, its attention magnet of a coach.

Will Sanders’s massive roster overhaul and mastery of self-promotion make the Buffaloes good? It’s too soon to know, but it’s not as if they can be much worse than their 1-11 run last year. Has he made them relevant? Probably more than at any point since Dan Hawkins exhorted frustrated players to go play intramurals back in 2007. Of course, it’s a low bar because Colorado has posted only two winning seasons since then.

Arizona State (Kenny Dillingham) and Stanford (Troy Taylor) also have new coaches. Arizona brings back the majority of an offense that averaged more than 30 points. California brings back almost its entire defense. UCLA finally got traction the past two years under Chip Kelly; can it be maintained before the move to the Big Ten?

And what about Washington State, which found a quarterback in Incarnate Word transfer Cameron Ward and was much more of a nuisance than its 7-6 record might have suggested?