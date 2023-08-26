After 10 years in the Marines, this 34-year-old is trying college football

Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Among the qualities that distinguish Virginia kicker Matt Ganyard from many of his college football peers — his family life, his previous career, his lack of playing experience — his age attracts the most attention. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight At 34, Ganyard was cleared to join the Cavaliers football team just four days before fall camp earlier this month. He’s vying for a role as the team’s starting place-kicker ahead of its Sept. 2 season opener at No. 12 Tennessee.

“This is wild just to be sitting up here. I feel a little bit like Ted Lasso,” Ganyard said during a Thursday news conference which served as his first media availability since joining the team. “I put on my tweet: 16 years in the making. It really has been that. I first picked up a football after my high school soccer season. I’d never played before.”

Sixteen years later, the dream lives on…



I’m truly humbled to announce that at 34 years young, I’m officially a member of the @UVAFootball team.



Thank you to @Coach_TElliott @Coach_Gaither @drewmeyer5 @jsperos for this incredible opportunity.



Now, it’s time to get to work. pic.twitter.com/HDuK0Of3lb — Matt Ganyard (@MattGanyard) August 3, 2023

Ganyard’s other characteristics certainly contribute to the peculiarity.

The Coronado, Calif., native is a retired marine, a married father of two young children and a walk-on at his undergraduate alma mater. He’s also never played a down of organized football.

Ganyard played soccer most of his life, but watched football, wondering how difficult it was to slot an 11-inch cowhide through two goal posts. When he tried, it proved harder than he thought, and after his senior season the challenge developed into a hobby and eventually spawned a new objective: to become a college football player.

He practiced and studied YouTube videos of NFL kickers in the months leading up to his 2007 enrollment at Virginia. By his second year, Ganyard was confident enough to try out for the football team under then-coach Al Groh, but missed the cut. Injuries suffered during his intramural soccer season precluded him from trying again.

Ganyard graduated in 2011 with a degree in history and the dream appeared to expire as his career in the Marine Corps began.

Following in the footsteps of his father, a 28-year marine fighter pilot, Ganyard trained to fly Cobra attack helicopters in Pensacola, Fla., and was later stationed in San Diego, where he eventually became skilled enough to train younger pilots.

Ganyard never saw combat, but the kicker kept his eyes trained on his dream of playing college football. He kept a “bad rubbery football” to practice kicking when the ship he was stationed on was at port.

As he neared the end of his 10 years of service, Ganyard shifted his focus toward business school. If he went back to school, Ganyard thought, that also opened the possibility of trying out for football.

NCAA rules allow for an exception to its five-year eligibility rule for students who participate in military service. That meant Ganyard technically had used four of his five years of eligibility as a student at Virginia from 2007 to 2011 — despite not making the team. In spring of 2021, around the time he reached out to Northwestern and Virginia to solicit their interest, he had one year left.

“The fifth year essentially got paused when I went active duty,” Ganyard said. “… So in that time, I just kept thinking, ‘Okay, maybe I could thread this needle and make this happen if I could get a team or a university to kind of buy off on this idea.’”

When Ganyard first touched base with Virginia special teams analyst Drew Meyer, he didn’t have any high school game film and had never worn a football helmet. He talked about his more recent experience competing at high school recruiting camps as an adult among 16- and 17-year-olds who wondered if he was a junior college transfer. He also sent Meyer a video that was part introduction, part highlight reel. Meyer said it showed Ganyard jumping from a helicopter and drilling 60-yard field goals.

Meyer was grateful for Ganyard’s military service and thought the soon-to-be veteran had a great narrative. Still, he wondered if “this guy was just in it for the story.”

The kicking video went a long way toward validating Ganyard’s potential. Their first phone conversation authenticated Ganyard’s purpose for Meyer, who felt the then-32-year-old’s perspective and maturity would be valuable assets beyond his leg, particularly in a room of young specialists.

“As a coach, you want to be protective of your team,” Meyer said of his initial skepticism. “[But] he had an amazing story that was validated by his performance.”

After Ganyard retired from service in June 2022, he intended to walk-on at Virginia, but scheduling conflicts as a first-year student in its school of business meant he could not play last season, exhausting his fifth year of eligibility.

This year, as a second-year student, Ganyard’s schedule was more accommodating so he took one more shot. He reached out to Meyer and asked if the team would be open to seeking an NCAA waiver to grant the kicker a sixth year of eligibility.

Virginia’s compliance team helped facilitate the petition, which was submitted in May and rejected in June. That decision was appealed later that month and in late July, four days before Virginia opened fall camp, Ganyard’s waiver was approved.

“I think there’s definitely an aspect of that, almost a redemption story in my own head,” Ganyard said of his journey. “There’s a lot of little points that I’m very proud about this story: having never played, making this as the old guy. But for me, the thing I’m most proud of is just the persistence. I think there were a lot of times throughout this 16 years where it’s felt like it’s been another closed door. This was the dead end. … Just kind of staying persistent is what I was most proud of.”

In his return to Charlottesville, Ganyard is focused on legacy and impact. Over the last month, he’s already positioned himself to do the latter.

“Matt’s been a pleasant surprise,” special teams coordinator Keith Gaither told reporters Monday. “If we was to start a game today, he might be our kickoff guy. He’s going to be right up in the running” for the team’s kickoff and place kicking jobs, although sophomore Will Bettridge is favored to take the latter.

Ganyard said it took him a while to overcome the “awe” of his new reality as a college athlete. If he continues to impress, the 34-year-old may find himself kicking off against Tennessee.