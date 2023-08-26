Mystics surge past the WNBA-best Aces for a much-needed signature win

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Elena Delle Donne began Saturday’s game against the WNBA-best Las Vegas Aces with an easy fadeaway basket and a fist pump so subtle it hardly registered as a celebration. Thirty seconds later, she had four points; a few minutes later, she had six — and her Washington Mystics soon had a double-digit lead.

About 35 minutes of game time later — after Washington had blown leads with her on the bench but had avoided the Las Vegas supernova that so often has surfaced during second halves this season — and there was Delle Donne again, connecting on a three-pointer to put the Mystics up by 14.

This time, she got to flex, putting up three fingers on her right hand and shaking her head at teammate Natasha Cloud. It was a moment of catharsis: Washington finally had a (mostly) healthy roster and turned in a full-throttle performance against the WNBA’s elite during a 78-62 win over the Aces at Entertainment and Sports Arena.

Washington snapped a two-game skid at home and posted arguably its best win since the season opener against the New York Liberty.

Saturday’s game was just the second time since the all-star break that Delle Donne, Shakira Austin and Ariel Atkins shared the court. Their health appears inextricably linked to any realistic chance at a postseason run for Washington (16-18), but they got their shot against the Aces (30-5), the odds-on favorite when the postseason opens next month.

“The biggest thing is our chemistry, trying to get back in the groove, figure out where each other are supposed to be on the court,” Atkins said before the game.

The previous time the Mystics played the Aces, they allowed a season-high 113 points in a lopsided loss. Before this matchup, the game plan was twofold: Control Las Vegas’s top-rated offense in transition and push the pace against the Aces’ top-rated defense.

As a 13-2 run opened the game, it appeared Washington had followed through, all while slowing reigning MVP A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum. But the Aces put pressure back on the Mystics as Delle Donne watched from the bench. The Mystics outscored Las Vegas by 12 with Delle Donne on the court in the first half (and by 16 in the second) but trailed 30-27 at halftime.

For the game, Las Vegas shot 20 for 65 (30.8 percent) from the field and 6 for 29 from three-point range, letting the Mystics hang close in the third quarter and paving the way for each Washington highlight — a three-pointer by Cloud to tie it at 41, a three by Atkins to knot it at 46, a steal by Tianna Hawkins and another outside shot from Atkins for a 49-46 lead late in the third quarter — to ignite the home crowd. Washington led 52-48 entering the final quarter.

The Mystics kept adding on, and a layup by Cloud with under two minutes left put Washington up 11 and all but sealed the win.