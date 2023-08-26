Nats scrap their way to another win, this time fighting past Miami

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

MIAMI — The Washington Nationals trailed by a run entering the ninth inning Saturday but still ended up in an ideal situation. Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. dived but couldn’t haul in a drive by leadoff man Lane Thomas, and the ball bounced off his glove and rolled along the warning track toward right field, letting Thomas reach third base easily. The tying run was 90 feet away, and the Nationals had three chances to drive him in.

Somehow, Thomas never scored. Yet the Nationals improbably still prevailed, posting a 3-2 victory for their 11th win in their past 14 games.

“It was a hell of a game,” said Jake Alu, who pushed home the tying run.

Following Thomas’s triple, Joey Meneses was hit by a 3-1 pitch from Marlins closer David Robertson; Jacob Young, making his major league debut, pinch-ran for him. But then Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez made a diving stop on a groundball by Dominic Smith and had enough time to throw out Thomas at home. The Nationals outfielder remained on his belly with his hands in the dirt by the plate in shock.

Advertisement

“Arraez made a great play,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said. “ … He made an unbelievable throw, right on target.”

But that was only one out. After Carter Kieboom popped out, Alu worked a full count before slapping a single up the middle to score Young.

“I was just looking for a good pitch to hit,” Alu said. “I was kind of seeing the ball well down today. … Finally got to that 3-2 count. He’s got to threw a strike there. Got it done.”

And then scuffling Miami gave surging Washington a hand: Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings’s passed ball during the next at-bat let Michael Chavis, who ran for Smith, sprint home from third base to score the go-ahead run.

The Nationals (61-69) have won five straight series. The Marlins (65-65) have lost eight of their past 10 games.

Over the first seven innings Saturday, neither team mustered much. Batters rolled over on groundballs. They sent off-speed and breaking pitches high into the air, too far out front. They swung through pitches in the wheelhouse.

Advertisement

The result was a 1-1 game. In the eighth, Nationals right-hander Jordan Weems entered with one out to face Jorge Soler. With his first pitch, Weems threw a fastball over the heart of the plate, and Soler didn’t miss it. The ball sailed out to left to give Miami a 2-1 lead, and the Marlins appeared to have escaped with a win in a game highlighted by young pitchers.

Eury Pérez, the Marlins’ magnificent 20-year-old rookie righty, tossed six innings of one-run ball and struck out seven (the run was unearned). He retired the first 11 batters he faced until Meneses doubled in the fourth. In the ensuing at-bat, Smith hit a groundball up the middle that shortstop Joey Wendle threw into the Nationals’ dugout, letting Washington grab a 1-0 lead.

Share this article Share

That was all Washington managed against Pérez, who got 14 whiffs on 45 swings.

Jake Irvin, the Nationals’ 26-year-old rookie righty, seemingly has gotten stronger as the season has progressed, and he was just as solid over six innings. He walked three and allowed four hits but avoided any damage until former National Josh Bell hit an opposite-field home run that just sneaked out to tie the score in the sixth.

“I thought it was awesome,” Martinez said. “I was truly impressed about the way that those young kids pitched. Pérez is going to be a good one. He already is, but he’s going to be real good and someone to contend with here in the future. But I’m proud of our guys. I’m proud of Jake staying in there, finishing the game strong and giving us a chance to win.”

Irvin said he focused on throwing strikes early and attacking the zone.

Advertisement

“The defense has played great, and the way we’re playing ball right now, man, I just got to keep us in the game and those guys are going to do their thing,” he added.

The bullpens held their own until Soler’s homer broke the tie and Washington rallied. The ninth inning certainly wasn’t how the Nationals had scripted it, but they again defied convention to prevail during an impressive second half.

“I think it shows that this team plays 27 outs,” Alu said. “As of late, we’re just a scrappy team. And we’re getting it done.”

Roster moves

Before the game, the Nationals recalled Young, a 24-year-old outfielder and a seventh-round draft pick in 2021, from Class AAA Rochester and optioned infielder Jeter Downs to the Red Wings.

Young was with Rochester for just four games since being promoted from Class AA Harrisburg. For the season across three minor league levels, he was hitting .305 with six home runs and 39 stolen bases.