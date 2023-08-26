Spain’s World Cup victory was meant to be a moment of celebration for the country. But now, players are boycotting the national team and staffers of the Spanish soccer federation are resigning in protest of federation President Luis Rubiales, who was provisionally suspended by FIFA, soccer’s international governing body after he allegedly kissed a player on the lips against her will.
Spain’s soccer federation is in turmoil. Here’s what you need to know.
Midfielder Jenni Hermoso says she did not consent to the kiss, which happened at the post-match ceremony, and that she and her family faced pressure from the federation to absolve the Rubiales. Soccer players around the world, and Spain’s government, have expressed their support for Hermoso.
Now, Spain’s soccer federation has accused Hermoso of lying, and said it will take legal action. It also released a series of photos of the Hermoso and Rubiales, in a statement that local media described as “strange.”
Here’s what to know about the controversy which has sparked a crisis in Spanish soccer.