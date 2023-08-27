In need of outfield depth, Nationals look to speedy Jacob Young

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

MIAMI — Though he was only in the game Saturday for a brief moment, outfielder Jacob Young — just called up from Class AAA Rochester — showed a brief glimpse of what he could provide the Nationals in the future. He pinch ran in the ninth inning for Joey Meneses, representing the go-ahead run before Lane Thomas was thrown out at home. Then he became the tying run, scoring on a Jake Alu single before the Nationals eventually beat the Marlins, 3-2.

“I figured that was something that could happen, especially with me starting on the bench today,” Young said after the game. “I figured pinch run or defensive substitution was something that could happen so I was ready for it. Feels great when he [Manager Dave Martinez] calls your name because you know he trusts you and it was great to score that tying run and get the win.”

Young has always been known for his speed — he has 104 stolen bases across three seasons in the minors while being caught just 14 times. He won the Nationals’ minor league base runner of the year award last season. That type of profile fits well for a fourth outfielder who can contribute as a pinch runner and stout defender.

But Young has also grown as a hitter. And he will have the chance to prove that he can be more than just a pinch runner for the next month in the majors.

“He’s going to get a chance to go out there and play, for the most part, every day,” Martinez said on Saturday. “Like I said, we’ll play him in some center field, play him in some left field and then we’ll go from there. But I want to see what he can do.”

Young, a seventh-round pick by the Nationals out of Florida in the 2021 MLB draft, started this season at High-A Wilmington after spending his first full professional season in Low-A Fredericksburg, where he was assigned after being drafted, in 2022. Young got to Class AAA Rochester just last week and played in four games. His parents came to visit him when he was told he would again be promoted. Across three levels this year, Young was hitting .305 with a .376 on-base percentage and a .418 slugging percentage. He has credited some mechanical adjustments for his improved numbers at the plate.

“He’s a leadoff type guy,” Martinez said. “He gets on base, can steal bases for us. He’s got a lot of speed. But we’re going to ease his way in and hopefully he does well, as good as he’s done in the minor leagues. He comes up here and can give us a little bit of a spark again.”

That Young stood out as an outfielder in the Nationals’ farm system is an accomplishment in itself given Washington’s myriad talented outfield prospects. Dylan Crews, James Wood and Robert Hassell III are manning the outfield in Class AA Harrisburg. Elijah Green and Cristian Vaquero are both at Fredericksburg. Daylen Lile, Andrew Pinckney and Jeremy De La Rosa play at Wilmington. What is apparent is a lack of quality outfielder depth at the Class AAA level.

The Nationals entered this season with Alex Call, Stone Garrett and former first-round pick Derek Hill battling for the fourth outfield position behind Victor Robles, Lane Thomas and Corey Dickerson. But their depth has thinned. Robles has been sidelined with a back injury for most of the season. Dickerson was released on Aug. 2. Garrett fractured his left fibula last week and is gone for the season. Hill hit .170 in 13 games before being designated for assignment in July and is now injured at Rochester.

Call was sent down in June amid offensive struggles and he hasn’t improved since. Blake Rutherford, who had a strong year in the minors, has just six hits in 34 plate appearances with Washington. All of that left the Nationals with few options for a team that has been firing on all cylinders, but still needed outfield reinforcements.

“They’ve been playing really good baseball, so it’s exciting to join a team that’s playing good ball,” Young said. “I just hope that I can help wherever I can help and wherever I’m asked.”

The Nationals can take pride in the fact that Young was a developmental win as a seventh-round pick. So were Jake Irvin, the fourth rounder who pitched six innings Saturday, and Alu, a 24th-round pick who drove Young in on Saturday.

Young might have been the new guy in the clubhouse, but you certainly couldn’t tell by the big bear hug that he and first base coach Eric Young Jr. exchanged when Young arrived. Young looked the part rounding the bases to score his first major league run. Now, he’ll have to do it again in what will probably be his first start in Sunday’s series finale.