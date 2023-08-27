Ninth-inning rally fizzles out this time, snapping Nats’ winning streak

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

MIAMI — There would be no ninth-inning comeback for the Washington Nationals on Sunday afternoon, but lately they’ve proved they’re more than capable. So when they put the tying run on second base and the go-ahead run on first with one out, it was hard not to wonder. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight Up stepped speedy center fielder Jacob Young, who was making his first major league start, with an opportunity to make a memorable day even more exciting. But even with his swift sprint to first base, he couldn’t beat out a double play groundball, and the game was over — as was the Nationals’ three-game winning streak, snapped with a 2-1 loss to the Miami Marlins.

A little timely hitting and some assistance from the Marlins helped the Nationals score twice in the ninth inning Saturday to rally to a surprising win. An encore didn’t come Sunday following seven strong innings from Trevor Williams.

“Another guy that picked us up, picking up the bullpen a little bit,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “The offense just couldn’t score any runs.”

Williams made just one major mistake — a 0-2 sweeper to Miami’s Jorge Soler that caught too much of the plate and ended up a go-ahead two-run homer in the third inning. He struck out five and walked two over 104 pitches.

“Good fastball, but his … change-up was really effective again today,” Martinez said.

This series finale matched young National League East squads that are striving to defy preseason expectations but are trending in opposite directions. The Marlins (66-65), considered an afterthought in a loaded division, were an impressive 53-39 in the first half but lost their first eight after the all-star break and are 13-26 in the second half. They’re now on the outside looking in for a wild-card berth. The Nationals (61-70), expected to be one of baseball’s worst teams again, put a slow start in the past to post a 25-16 record since the break. They have been one of the best teams in baseball over the past few weeks and have climbed out of the NL East basement, standing a game ahead of the New York Mets.

“We’re going to see them again next week, which makes the game fun,” Williams said of the Marlins, who visit Nationals Park for four games starting Thursday. “... It’s a fun team to chase right now, and it’s a fun time to be a part of this.”

The Nationals grabbed the lead in the third inning but could have done more. CJ Abrams led off with a single, and Lane Thomas doubled to put two in scoring position. Just one of them came home: Joey Meneses struck out on three pitches, Dominic Smith’s grounder brought home Abrams, and Carter Kieboom grounded out on the first pitch he saw.

Those at-bats foreshadowed the rest of the afternoon. Six Marlins relievers covered nine innings, and Washington didn’t work deep counts against them. The Nationals put two runners on in the seventh, but Thomas struck out to end the threat.

“You hope you take a few at-bats off the same guy,” Thomas said. “Today, I think it’s tough because you’re facing a new guy every at-bat most of the time.”

In his previous outing against the Philadelphia Phillies, Williams threw exclusively out of the stretch over six scoreless innings. He found success Sunday doing that again. Williams said he talked with the Nationals’ biomechanics team and noticed inconsistencies in his windup. He believes working from the stretch allows him to repeat his delivery consistently.

On Sunday, that was enough to get through the Marlins’ lineup three times. Martinez visited the mound before Williams faced leadoff hitter Luis Arraez for a fourth time with two outs in the seventh. Martinez left him in the game, and Arraez flied out.

After Williams allowed 11 runs over his first two August outings, his past two starts have been encouraging. He kept it going for the Nationals’ starting pitchers, who allowed just three runs over 19 innings in Miami. That gave rest to a bullpen that needed it and helped secure another series win.

But a sweep wasn’t in the cards. Martinez turned to two pinch hitters to open the ninth, the second being catcher Keibert Ruiz. He wasn’t in the starting lineup for the third time in four days; he is battling headaches after taking a foul ball off his mask Wednesday against the New York Yankees but is expected to be in the lineup Monday at the Toronto Blue Jays.

Ruiz took advantage of his opportunity, rapping a one-out single. Ildemaro Vargas followed with one of his own, setting the stage for more late-game magic. But what would have been a storybook first start for Young didn’t end the way he or the Nationals had hoped.