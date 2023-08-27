Back at full strength, Spirit secures a dramatic draw against Portland

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Entering Sunday’s matchup with the first-place Portland Thorns, the Washington Spirit could boast a renewed sense of strength. All four of its U.S. women’s national team members — goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury, midfielder Andi Sullivan and forwards Trinity Rodman and Ashley Sanchez — were in the starting lineup together for the first time since the Americans exited the World Cup. In fact, the foursome had last started together June 23. That was a road loss to the Thorns, which made Sunday’s rematch at Audi Field an opportunity to generate momentum heading into the final few weeks of the season.

It didn’t exactly go to plan: The Spirit was forced to settle for a dramatic 1-1 draw. Despite generating most of the afternoon’s highlights, Washington fell behind in the second half but answered with Ashley Hatch’s goal from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

“We knew coming into this game that it was going to be a high-energy day, just with all of our fans and the whole team back together,” Hatch said. “So we wanted to start the game off strong. Maybe if we had put one away earlier it would have helped us, but I’m proud of how the team played today.”

After the draw, Portland (8-4-5) remains atop the NWSL. Washington (6-3-8) is three points back.

Sunday’s announced crowd of 13,048 featured more than a few U.S. jerseys. The fans seemed eager for the Spirit’s return to full strength and responded to anything resembling a scoring chance in the opening minutes.

The Spirit set a new tone simply by spending time on the ball. In its 1-1 draw at Houston on Aug. 19, the Sprit posted the lowest rate of possession (32 percent) by any NWSL team over the past two seasons. But on Sunday, it controlled the run of play early, earning 57 percent of possession and generating seven shots in a scoreless first half.

But the match turned in the 64th minute. Portland forced a turnover in midfield and went to work, putting together a simple and well-executed attack. Sam Coffey and Olivia Moultrie played a quick give-and-go before Coffey sent a left-footed through ball into the box. Morgan Weaver met it and placed a hard-hit shot just under the bar.

A brilliant finish by @morganvweaver as @sscofff adds to her league-leading assists total! pic.twitter.com/Y2KuiVlAEc — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) August 27, 2023

Suddenly trailing, the Spirit grew increasingly desperate as the clock passed the 80-minute mark.

“We had a water break [after the goal], and I said: ‘Guys, we’re letting the score line define our energy and our behavior, but you’ve killed them all game,’ ” Spirit Coach Mark Parsons said. “ ‘Don’t look at the score line. The chance is going to come, because we’re playing well and we deserve a chance.’ ”

The chance came when a potential handball in the box went to a VAR review in the 86th minute. As the crowd chanted for a penalty, referee Jeremy Scheer went to the sideline for a lengthy review. When he emerged and pointed to the spot, the crowd erupted. Hatch then buried a right-footed shot from the spot to forge the draw.

“I think this team really hits a new level at Audi,” Kingsbury said. “We’re incredibly hard to beat here, and I think the crowd helped us through the end. We knew [Hatch] was going to make that.”