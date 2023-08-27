An unusual NFL preseason winds down after another frightening injury

Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

For the second time in an unusual NFL preseason marked by questions about the value of joint practices, a game ended prematurely Saturday night because of a frightening injury that left players and coaches shaken. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Daewood Davis was carted off the field and taken to a hospital with a head and neck injury midway through the fourth quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel, Jaguars Coach Doug Pederson and the teams’ NFL Players Association representatives made the decision at that point to end the game.

“Our guys are hurting but relieved,” McDaniel said, his voice cracking at times. “You could see in the collective faces of both teams, their mind wasn’t on football at all. So I thought it was inappropriate to play football.”

#Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel got very emotional talking about WR Daewood Davis:

Davis had movement in his extremities and the initial medical assessment was positive, McDaniel said. On Sunday morning, the Dolphins announced that he had been released from the hospital and would travel to Miami with teammates.

Only a week ago, the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers canceled the remainder of their game after a similar injury sent Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden off on a stretcher and to a hospital. Bolden also had movement in his extremities and was released the next day, returning to New England with his relieved teammates.

Matthew Slater, the Patriots’ veteran special teams captain, praised Coach Bill Belichick, who showed “no hesitation” in the decision to end the game, as did Packers Coach Matt LaFleur. “Look, this is not the AFC Championship. We’re not playing for records,” Slater said. “It’s preseason Game 2. When you have an injury like that, it affects a lot of guys in a lot of different ways. Clearly, our team was shaken by what happened.”

In another departure from previous years, some coaches have also walked away from joint practices with other teams. Joint practices have for years been a common occurrence for teams looking to break up the monotony of training camp and expose marginal players to more realistic game situations. The Packers and Patriots had held joint practices ahead of their game, but after the Bolden injury the Patriots, who were scheduled for another round with the Tennessee Titans last week, opted to cancel those in advance of the teams’ meeting Friday night in Nashville.

“It just felt like after the game, you know, we had a little bit of time there in the locker room to just kind of look at the situation and made the decision that the best thing for the team would be to come back [to Foxboro] and not go to Tennessee,” Belichick said. “It was a hard decision.”

The New York Jets and Carolina Panthers bailed on their plans for joint practices, one of 19 sessions scheduled around the league, because of inclement weather, while the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints last week chose to cancel sessions ahead of Sunday’s preseason finale. Houston Coach DeMeco Ryans said his players were “a little banged up” from joint practices and a preseason game earlier this month against the Dolphins.

A number of the scraps in intrasquad work and joint practices that typically occur during the heat of preseason — with some this summer involving high profile players like Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce — could also be a factor regarding some of the cancellations. The Eagles’ only joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts last week ended after the second scuffle in a 20-minute span, when Kelce shoved Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin to the ground and a benches-clearing brawl erupted.

“I let my emotions get the better of me,” Kelce said afterward. “You try to keep things civil on the field and being a guy that sustains the level of emotion and level of play out there, I let my emotions get the better of me. It certainly doesn’t belong out there on the field. [I’m] a little bit ashamed it got to that level that it did.”

Former NFL offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth told USA Today that the joint practices put players “in a position that I don’t like because it’s not a real field. It’s not real stoppages with the refs and those things. When you get beat in those scenarios, it’s different than in a real game. [With] the crowd, the energy of a stadium, the clock — you just move to the next play so fast, you don’t have time to react to it. When you’re in one of those practices, the whole team reacts. They’re oohing and aahing because you got beat and guys feel a little embarrassed. It becomes ‘I’m gonna fight’ to prove that I’m not just someone you’re going to do that to in front of everybody.”

Jets Coach Robert Saleh and LaFleur of the Packers have pointed to the possibility that anger between teams emanating from joint practices could spill into the preseason games that follow. Because the NFL stays out of any decisions to limit or cancel joint practices, they’re left up to coaches.

“I like one [joint practice] from a safety measure standpoint,” Saleh told reporters recently. “I never like two practices, because a second practice is usually when the injuries happen. And then the second practice is when the team that knows they kind of got beat, they go into their meeting rooms, and the coaches are yelling at them. And then they come out and they play with a little more edge and it pisses each other off and all the melees happen.”

LaFleur, who was instrumental in calling the Patriots-Packers game alongside Belichick and oversaw joint practices between those two teams that at times became somewhat hostile at times, said he saw “some benefit to only having one” practice between teams.