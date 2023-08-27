As the U.S. Open begins, what a difference a year makes

Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

NEW YORK — Carlos Alcaraz has had a packed week already, and the U.S. Open hasn’t even begun. The 20-year-old Spaniard has, thus far — deep breath — made an appearance for Babolat after announcing a racket contract renewal, rubbed shoulders with Venus Williams and others at a pretournament soiree-slash-pickleball event held annually at the swanky Lotte New York Palace hotel and teamed with Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra to play doubles against Frances Tiafoe and the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler in an event benefiting Ukraine relief efforts.

Bowling through a bunch of public relations and sponsorship commitments ahead of the year’s final major tournament is par for the course for top-ranked players here. But among all the pizazz and buddying up with NBA players and pop stars, Alcaraz discovered something new: He can’t walk around New York City anymore without getting recognized.

As it happens, folks around here know their tennis. Many of them, he has learned, happen to be Spanish or South American. Most of them want a piece of him.

That’s the difference a year — and two Grand Slam trophies — makes.

“Sometimes I like it; sometimes no,” said Alcaraz, the No. 1 player in the world, during yet another commitment, his pretournament news conference Friday before main-draw play begins Monday. “Sometimes you want to feel like a normal guy, to walk normally.”

There is no more walking normally for the young man from Murcia, Spain, not since he formally announced his arrival on tennis’s biggest stage by winning the first of his two Grand Slams here last year. He was the youngest U.S. Open champion since Pete Sampras in 1990.

He’ll go for another milestone this year when he tries to become the first man to win back-to-back singles trophies in New York since Roger Federer won the last of his five consecutive championships in 2008. As the top seed, he opens play against Dominik Koepfer of Germany on Tuesday in the last match of the day at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Novak Djokovic has returned with his own milestone in sight after missing last year’s tournament because travel restrictions would not permit him to enter the country without being vaccinated against the coronavirus.

As the No. 2 seed, he could meet Alcaraz in the Sept. 10 final for what would be a thrilling fourth installation of their intergenerational rivalry this year, following June’s four-set match in the French Open semifinals (point, Djokovic), last month’s five-set classic in the Wimbledon final (point, Alcaraz) and last week’s three-set classic in the final of the Masters 1000 tournament outside Cincinnati (point, Djokovic).

“It was one of the best, most exciting and most difficult finals I was ever part of in best-of-three, no doubt, throughout my career,” Djokovic said of his comeback win in which he looked, at points, to be suffering from heat exhaustion. “That’s why I fell on the ground after I won the match, because it felt like winning a Grand Slam, to be honest. The amount of exchanges and rallies, it was physically so demanding and grueling that I felt very exhausted for the next few days.”

After resting up — Djokovic has learned from experience that he prefers to stay with his family on a friend’s estate in New Jersey rather than in the bustling city during the tournament — the 36-year-old said he has renewed his hunger for Grand Slam trophy No. 24, which would extend his men’s singles record. A win here would break his tie with Serena Williams for the open era record for Grand Slam singles titles for men or women and tie Margaret Court’s record for any era. It would also be his third major title of the year after he won the Australian Open and French Open.

He begins his tournament Monday night against Alexandre Muller of France.

Meanwhile, U.S. women’s tennis is moving along swimmingly heading into the first U.S. Open since Serena Williams’s retirement here last year. Jessica Pegula, the top-ranked American and No. 3 seed here, won the WTA 1000-level tournament in Montreal on Aug. 13, and Coco Gauff, the second-ranked American and No. 6 seed here, picked up two titles this summer: one at the 500-level DC Open and another at the WTA 1000 event outside Cincinnati.

There, in the semifinals, she finally defeated world No. 1 Iga Swiatek after seven failed attempts. When asked here Friday how her August was going, Gauff responded with a breezy: “Oh, semi. Not too bad.”

“Yeah, August has been a great month for me,” she said, laughing. “Obviously did well in D.C. and then even in Montreal [where she lost to Pegula in three sets in the quarterfinals], and obviously Cincinnati. It’s been a great couple weeks for me. I’m really excited to go into the rest of this month. Hopefully a little bit into September as well.”

While Pegula, who drew a feisty first-round matchup Tuesday against Italy’s Camila Giorgi, and Gauff, who will start her tournament Monday against German qualifier Laura Siegemund, are two to watch, best not take your eye off the top-seeded Swiatek, either.

The Polish 22-year-old has won four Grand Slam titles, including three dating from last year’s French Open, and returns to defend her title here as solid of a world No. 1 as women’s tennis has seen in some time. After burning through a 37-match winning streak and collecting eight titles last year, she has won four tournaments this year and held the top ranking for all of 2023 despite Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka nipping at her heels.

Swiatek arrives here having won her hometown tournament in Warsaw and having reached the semifinals in Cincinnati and Montreal. She plays her first-round match Monday against Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson armed with confidence in her ability on hard courts courtesy of last year’s trophy — and the knowledge that she can’t grow complacent and fall back on previous success.