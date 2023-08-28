The Commanders made their first batch of roster cuts. Here’s who’s out.

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The Washington Commanders started trimming their roster Monday by releasing 12 players, including fan favorite running back Jaret Patterson. They also placed offensive lineman Braeden Daniels, their 2023 fourth-round pick, on injured reserve. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight Daniels suffered a torn rotator cuff in the preseason finale, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Daniels, who probably would not have been ready to contribute this year anyway, will miss the entire 2023 season. The move seems to increase the likelihood of Washington keeping a fourth tackle on its initial 53-man roster.

The other players cut were receiver Marcus Kemp, receiver Zion Bowens, linebacker Ferrod Gardner, linebacker Milo Eifler, interior offensive lineman Aaron Monteiro, defensive tackle Isaiah Mack, corner D.J. Stirgus, safety Joshua Kalu, defensive tackle Anthony Montalvo Jr., corner DaMarcus Fields and former Bowie State defensive end Joshua Pryor.

Washington’s roster now stands at 77 players, and the team must cut 24 more to get to a total of 53 before the deadline Tuesday at 4 p.m. Eastern time. It seems unlikely that many, if any, of the players cut Monday will wind up back on the Commanders’ 16-player practice squad.

Advertisement

Patterson, who grew up in Prince George’s County as a die-hard Washington fan, was always a long shot to make the roster. In camp, the Commanders had three clear top running backs (Brian Robinson Jr., Antonio Gibson and Chris Rodriguez) and two skilled veterans they could put on the practice squad (Jonathan Williams and Derrick Gore).

In 2021, Washington signed Patterson out of Buffalo, and he quickly became a fan favorite because of his roots and his smaller size; he’s just 5-foot-7. As a rookie, Patterson contributed — playing in 17 games and racking up 68 rushes for 266 yards and two touchdowns — but he spent most of his second season on the practice squad. This offseason, the team brought in a new offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, who had no ties to Patterson, and signed Gore, who excelled briefly for Bieniemy in Kansas City in 2021.

Share this article Share

In camp, Patterson sensed he was sliding down the depth chart when he played cornerback as the offense installed its new West Coast scheme.

“It’s frustrating,” Patterson said. “But you just can’t let it get to you.”