Check out our perfect draft rosters
To make our “perfect draft,” we keep an overall outline based on average draft position but then modify that picture based on injury concerns, strength of schedule and opportunity. Our rosters should outperform an average team in any given week. (You can read an in-depth explanation of our methodology.) Remember: This is the perfect draft based on our 2023 projections, so some players will have more or less projected value than the public perceives. Use this to your advantage.
Use draft tiers to make the most of your picks
Top 200 lists aren’t as useful after the first couple of rounds, because your initial picks strongly influence which positions you may want to target in the middle and later rounds. Draft tiers can help you choose which position to target when your turns come up. Use them to see when strong candidates for a specific position are rapidly drying up, or when there are enough good options left that you can be confident about scooping one up in the next round. Use our draft tiers for quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end.
Forget the Zero RB strategy and get a strong RB early
The popular Zero RB strategy involves de-emphasizing the running back position early in the draft and focusing instead on top-tier wide receivers, tight ends and perhaps a quarterback, to avoid uncertainty of volatile running back performances and injuries. But as fantasy football drafting strategy and NFL offenses have changed, we recommend drafting an elite running back in the first three rounds, due to their scarcity and value. Call it the Hero RB strategy, and follow it this year.
Be wary of these high-risk players
Beyond just raw talent and statistics, injuries, aging and opportunity can shape a player’s fantasy potential — and his risk of disappointing. We analyzed the top 50 or so players on fantasy football draft boards, examining the potential dangers, based on a 12-team point-per-reception league. We chose nine players with the highest risk because of injury, age or opportunity.
Use our list of late-round sleeper picks
Blowing a late-round pick doesn’t matter much for your fantasy team’s chances, but hitting big on one can take your championship outlook to the moon. We’re defining “late-round” sleepers as players taken after pick 144 by average draft position, which works out to 12 full draft rounds in a 12-team league. We identified some deep-sleeper late-round best bets for quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end.
Target wide receivers for your flex spot
Your flex spot could be the key to your season. And we recommend targeting wide receivers for that spot. Why? Running backs are often heavily reliant on volume and touchdowns to achieve high fantasy point totals, and most tight ends are too touchdown-dependent to be counted on. Meanwhile, wide receivers can make impactful contributions through receptions (in PPR leagues) and yards to offer consistent value. Here is our full analysis about why this should be your flex-spot strategy.