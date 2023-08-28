Top 200 lists aren’t as useful after the first couple of rounds, because your initial picks strongly influence which positions you may want to target in the middle and later rounds. Draft tiers can help you choose which position to target when your turns come up. Use them to see when strong candidates for a specific position are rapidly drying up, or when there are enough good options left that you can be confident about scooping one up in the next round. Use our draft tiers for quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end.