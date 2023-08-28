Spanish soccer president facing sexual assault investigation

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Spanish federal prosecutors announced Monday they have opened a pre-procedural investigation into Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales, whose unwanted kiss of Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso during the country’s World Cup celebration on Aug. 20 has sent Spain’s soccer program into a tailspin. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Prosecutors are investigating the kiss for “facts that could constitute a crime of sexual assault, provided for and punishable under [article] 178 Penal Code.” Because Hermoso has not reported it herself but has publicly expressed that it was not consensual, the prosecutor will contact her and offer her the possibility of formalizing the complaint.

FIFA, world soccer’s governing body, provisionally suspended Rubiales for 90 days on Saturday. That move was followed by the resignation of 11 staff members at RFEF, the governing body of Spanish soccer. RFEF itself released a lengthy statement in defense of Rubiales before deleting it later Saturday. In the statement, the RFEF disparaged Hermoso as a liar and broadly accused Hermoso and her supporters of trying to “distort reality” by asserting Rubiales kissed her without consent.

RFEF officials gathered Monday afternoon for what it described as an “extraordinary and urgent” meeting. Rubiales has refused to resign, though members of the Spanish government have called for his removal. This would run afoul of FIFA bylaws that forbid government interference in a country’s soccer program and could lead to Spain’s removal from both FIFA and UEFA, its European counterpart, which would mean Spain’s national teams could not compete internationally.

On Monday, Rubiales’s mother started a hunger strike to protest the treatment of her son. According to Spain’s EFE news agency, Ángeles Béjar locked herself inside a church in Rubiales’s hometown of Motril, Spain, to protest the “inhuman, bloodthirsty witch hunt which my son is being subjected to.”

Like her son, Béjar insists the kiss was consensual.

“There is no sexual abuse since there is consent on both sides, as the images prove,” she said. “My son is incapable of hurting anyone.”