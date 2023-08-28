Josiah Gray’s struggles continue in a short start at Toronto

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

TORONTO — Josiah Gray hoped that his previous outing in New York was a light at the end of a dark August tunnel. He had worked six innings of one-hit ball in a win at Yankee Stadium, working around five walks that gave him reason to believe he was back on track.

Then came Monday night’s regression against another American League East team. The strike zone again proved elusive, and Gray wasn’t as fortunate against the Toronto Blue Jays in a 6-3 loss that saw the Nationals right-hander last just two innings at Rogers Centre.

Gray surrendered four walks, two in each frame, including the leadoff batter both times. Toronto loaded in the bases but didn’t score in the first inning. The Blue Jays (72-60) took advantage of the free passes in a four-run second that ended Gray’s night at 63 pitches, just 36 of where strikes. Gray threw 40 pitches in the second inning alone, forcing Manager Dave Martinez to cover six innings with his bullpen in the first of a three-game set north of the border. The start was Gray’s shortest outing of the season.

“I just feel for those guys,” Gray said about the bullpen. “Obviously want to continue to throw the ball out there and keep the team somewhat in the game, but just didn’t have it today. Scattering command with all pitches and just wasn’t my day.”

Advertisement

Gray led MLB in home runs allowed and walks last season and focused during the offseason on addressing both issues. The results have been mixed — the home runs per nine innings have been cut nearly in half (2.3 last season, 1.2 thus far this year) by pitching to contact and sacrificing strikeouts. But the walks have gone up — 4.4 vs. 4.0 a year ago.

Gray’s mechanics have been a point of emphasis with coaches working with him to finish more in line with the plate. When Gray has struggled, he opens up his body too soon and misses off the plate to his arm side. Gray also lands on the side of his plant foot when he pitches, making his margin for error even slimmer.

Gray found ways to navigate the high walk totals often in the first half, pitching to a 3.41 ERA and an all-star appearance. He did it against the Yankees in his last start. But that formula isn’t sustainable, and his ERA since the break rose to 5.09.

“He was just flying open really bad, couldn’t stay behind the ball, pushing a lot of balls,” Martinez said. “His misses were way off. We’ll talk to him. We’ll look at some film, try to get him straightened out before his next start.”

Advertisement

The Nationals (61-71) gave Gray a lead before he took the mound after Joey Meneses’s RBI single in the first inning scored CJ Abrams. But after Gray walked Danny Jansen and Kevin Kiermaier in the second, George Springer hit a bloop single into center field to knot the game at 1. Two batters later, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run double off the right-center field wall that scored two. Davis Schneider brought Guerrero in with a single to make it 4-1.

Share this article Share

“He threw 40 pitches that inning and I thought that was plenty,” Martinez said. “He looked like he was struggling with his mechanics. Physically, I think he’s fine … He was forcing a lot of pitches so I didn’t want to send him back out there.”

Martinez asked Robert Garcia, Andrés Machado, Jose A. Ferrer and Jordan Weems to get through the final six innings. Garcia and Machado also struggled, throwing 35 and 39 pitches, respectively, over their two-inning outings.

Advertisement

In the third, Jansen took Garcia deep for a solo homer. And though the Nationals got two runs back in the fifth on a double from Meneses, the Blue Jays added a run in the bottom of the frame to keep hold of things on a night Washington failed to play clean baseball. Apart from Abrams (3 for 5) and Meneses (2 for 4), the Nationals managed just two hits and committed two errors.

The biggest concern remains Gray, who has allowed 19 runs in 19⅓ innings in August, a month threatening to derail what was a promising season.

“Walks are a part of the game,” Gray said. “I’ve walked a lot more guys than I’m used to. But I know I can get out of those jams with one pitch and that’s what we always talk about … today, just didn’t really have any of my good stuff and you look up at the scoreboard and I throw two innings and put the bullpen in a hole really early. So it’s just bad.”

Advertisement

Notes: Before the game, the Nationals recalled catcher Drew Millas from Class AAA Rochester. Millas pinch-hit in the ninth inning and grounded out to first base. In order to make room for him on the 40-man roster, they placed Carl Edwards Jr. on the 60-day injured list after he suffered a stress fracture in his right scapula in a rehab start. The Nationals also optioned outfielder Blake Rutherford to Rochester on Sunday.

Millas had been with the team since Saturday as a member of the team’s taxi squad. Keibert Ruiz felt lightheaded after taking a foul ball off the face mask Wednesday and missed three of the next four games.

Martinez has used Ruiz and catcher Riley Adams more often in the last month in the same lineup, often putting Ruiz as a designated hitter while having Adams behind the plate. If Martinez continues with this pattern, Millas could get some playing time beyond pinch hit opportunities. …