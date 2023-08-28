U.S. Solheim Cup team complete as Rose Zhang joins four other rookies

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The U.S. Solheim Cup team was finalized Monday when captain Stacy Lewis revealed her three picks to join nine automatic qualifiers, LPGA Tour rookie sensation Rose Zhang among them, in the Americans’ bid to reclaim the trophy following consecutive losses to Europe in the biennial team competition.

Ally Ewing, Cheyenne Knight and Angel Yin were the final players added to the U.S. side. Already assured spots were Zhang, Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Allisen Corpuz, Megan Khang, Jennifer Kupcho, Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson and Andrea Lee, who claimed the final automatic berth with a 13th-place finish at this past weekend’s CPKC Women’s Open in Vancouver, B.C.

The announcement came less than 12 hours after Khang, making her fourth appearance in the Solheim Cup, collected the first victory of her career on the LPGA Tour by outlasting former world No. 1 Jin Young Ko on the first playoff hole at the CPKC Women’s Open. The event was the last opportunity for U.S. players to earn qualifying points.

The top seven players in the U.S. Solheim Cup points standings earned automatic bids, as did the two highest ranked players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings who otherwise had not qualified. Lewis then selected the final three members for this year’s competition at Finca Cortesin in southern Spain, Sept. 22 through 24.

“Easy,” Lewis said when asked about the stress level of making her picks. “And a lot of it I think probably was more the stats and more the preparation we had done prior to this week, because [the players] don’t know this, but I’ve really been set on them for quite a few weeks now. I thought I was going to have to make one decision yesterday, but Andrea took care of that for me.”

The U.S. roster includes five Solheim Cup rookies, but two of those newcomers are reigning major champions. Vu, ranked No. 1 in the world, won the Chevron Championship, the first major on the LPGA Tour schedule, outlasting Yin in a playoff. She also won this year’s Women’s British Open. Corpuz won her first major at this year’s U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Zhang, meantime, became the first player in 72 years to win on the LPGA Tour in her professional debut, beating Kupcho in a playoff at the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National in Jersey City The triumph came less than two weeks after Zhang turned professional on the heels of a second straight NCAA individual title at Stanford.

She qualified for the Solheim Cup via the world rankings, where she is ranked 31st.

“I didn’t think it was a possibility,” Zhang said. “At Mizuho I came in just wanting to make the cut and finish out my sponsor’s exemptions for the summer before heading back to school in the fall, so this was definitely not on the radar, but now that I was able to have that opportunity to play for Stacy and play for Team USA and be on this team it was definitely kind of a dream come true.”

The most experienced player for the Americans by far is Thompson, making her sixth appearance, although her struggles this season have placed her in danger of losing her tour card. The major champion and 11-time winner on the LPGA Tour stands 157th on the CME Race to the Globe points list. The top 100 secure full status for next season.

Lewis indicated perhaps Thompson’s most important contributions would be behind the scenes and in the locker room. Thompson qualified for the team based on her world ranking of 21. She had been ranked as high as No. 6.

“There’s definitely some concerns about her game, 100 percent,” Lewis said. “Talking to her though, she’s been handling all this remarkably well. I’ve said it before, but you see her off the golf course, and you would never know she’s struggling like she is right now.”

The Americans lost the 2021 Solheim Cup, 15-13, at Inverness in Toledo, and in 2019 at Gleneagles in Scotland in heartbreaking fashion when Norway’s Suzann Pettersen sank a putt on the final hole of the final match to deliver Europe a 14½-13½ triumph.

Petterson is the European captain this year and finalized her team a week ago, consisting of Celine Boutier (France), Carlota Ciganda (Spain), Gemma Dryburgh (Scotland), Linn Grant (Sweden), Georgia Hall (England), Caroline Hedwall (Sweden), Charley Hull (England), Leona Maguire (Ireland), Anna Nordqvist (Sweden), Emily Kristine Pedersen (Denmark), Madelene Sagstrom (Sweden) and Maja Stark (Sweden).