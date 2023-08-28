Evenepoel wins third stage to take overall lead at Spanish Vuelta

ANDORRA — Remco Evenepoel dominated the first summit finish at the Spanish Vuelta on Monday, winning the third stage and taking over the red jersey.

“It was the perfect tactics from us to be patient, to wait,” Evenepoel said. “I felt super good on the final climb with a long but very strong sprint so I’m super happy with this stage win. I felt I had a big punch still in my legs. I’m gonna enjoy the red jersey. It’s a beautiful victory here in Andorra, at high altitude. It shows my preparation was good and that I’m ready for the next three weeks.”