USC’s Bronny James doing ‘extremely well’ after cardiac arrest

Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of LeBron James, is attending classes as a USC freshman and is doing “extremely well” after an episode of sudden cardiac arrest in July, according to his coach. “I think everybody is hopeful that Bronny will return to the court,” USC’s Andy Enfield said (via the Associated Press). “We just have to be patient and take it step by step.”

James collapsed during a July 24 team workout and briefly lost consciousness. He was quickly revived by medical personnel and released after three days at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. His family pointed to a “significant” congenital heart defect that is treatable as the likely cause of the health scare in a brief statement last week.

“The probable cause of Mr. James’s sudden cardiac arrest has been identified,” the James family wrote. “It is an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect which can and will be treated. We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future.”

The optimistic prognosis followed evaluations by doctors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the Mayo Clinic and the Morristown Medical Center and was the first indication that James would be able to resume his playing career.

“Our goal is to support Bronny in any way we can academically, athletically, and be patient with how things develop in his return,” Enfield said.

James, a 6-foot-3 guard who was a McDonald’s all-American, chose USC, which had one of the nation’s top recruiting classes, in May, over Oregon and Ohio State. He rose to national prominence early in his standout high school career at Sierra Canyon School outside Los Angeles with outside shooting and on-ball defense. He drew national media coverage for his basketball skills and his professional video gaming associations as well as his name and has been viewed as a potential first-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft.