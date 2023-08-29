Listen 10 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Sometimes the all-powerful media conglomerates ruling college football give, and sometimes they take away. Okay, they mainly take away — they almost always take away — but we’re really in need of more of that giving on Labor Day weekend. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight There’s exactly one ranked-vs.-ranked matchup scheduled for this weekend: No. 5 LSU against No. 8 Florida State in a neutral-site game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Sunday night. It is, by far, the game this weekend with the most star power, brand-name recognition and playoff potential.

The matchup was crafted back in 2018 by ESPN and two bowl games — the Sugar and Citrus — to create an appealing Week 1 matchup that would move tickets and television ratings. New Orleans and Orlando were looking to cash in on big, nonconference games on Labor Day weekend (think of the revenue model as a bowl game, except for Week 1), and featuring a power program from each state was a no-brainer for a two-year series that began last year.

So while we can bemoan TV’s wag-the-dog influence over the sport, ESPN is the driving force for the best game on the Week 1 slate.

It’s something of a paradox: Labor Day weekend is the season’s best reminder that, yes, networks are decimating the sport’s history, but they’re also capable of creating good, compelling inventory.

We need them, at least for a weekend, because these manufactured marquee games have dwindled in recent seasons for a variety of reasons.

Out-of-conference scheduling is an incongruent mess that predates TV’s predation — if anything, ESPN helped fix it. “Home-and-homes,” the industry term for a contract in which two teams from separate conferences agree to play once at each school in different seasons, are tricky to schedule: You have to pay the visiting team a certain guarantee or share in ticket sales, you have to find dates that fit both schools in both seasons, and the schools have to match on aspirational and logistical levels.

Do you want to play this team? Does it help your program’s standing or, more likely, what you think your program’s standing will be years from now, when the game is actually played?

One-off, neutral-site games became wildly popular by the 2010s thanks to a simplified and lucrative process. Networks (ESPN) would “encourage” the pairing of deep-pocketed corporate sponsors such as Chick-fil-A or AdvoCare with cities such as Atlanta and Dallas, and later Charlotte and Houston. The sites would then offer brand-name programs a guaranteed payout of millions for a one-time game (meaning half the scheduling headache). Fans would fill the seats and pay bowl-level prices at NFL facilities, while huge audiences would watch at home in prime time, spread out across a national three-day weekend.

No program seized upon this opportunity like Alabama: During the Nick Saban era, the Crimson Tide has played 12 regular season neutral-site games against Power Five opponents, including 10 in NFL stadiums outside Dallas and in Atlanta, plus games in Orlando and Jacksonville, Fla. The logic made sense at the time: Take guaranteed paydays to fatten the budget, bask in national exposure, and play in areas with great high school recruiting.

But over time (and six national championships), season ticket holders back home at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa grew impatient as their annual ticket packages lacked access to games against opponents such as Southern California, Florida State and Clemson. And those same fans incurred additional, bowl-level September travel expenses, truly a one-of-one problem for the only fan base in America that could budget every summer for trips to the SEC and national championship games without being laughed at.

So when Alabama hosts Texas on Sept. 9, it will be just the second time since Saban’s arrival in 2007 that the program has hosted an out-of-conference Power Five team. And Alabama has no neutral-site games scheduled for the future, opting instead for traditional home-and-home agreements with Florida State, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame over the next decade-plus.

It’s also not a coincidence that college football enters its first full week of the season boasting a paucity of headline games just as fewer and fewer neutral sites are offering nonconference matchups.

Atlanta and Charlotte are still quite functional, with the former hosting an ACC game between hometown Georgia Tech and Louisville on Friday night and the latter matching South Carolina and North Carolina on Saturday.

In 2024, Atlanta will host Clemson vs. Georgia, a sequel to those teams’ 2021 sellout matchup in Charlotte. Both schools are multiple-time national champions in the playoff era, and both have borrowed Alabama’s playbook of neutral-site exposure — and paychecks.

There are a few other neutral-site games this season — Nashville managed to lure Tennessee to the Titans’ Nissan Stadium to play Virginia — but other major metro areas have bowed out. Instead of a football game, this year’s “Sugar Bowl Kickoff” in the Superdome is a Garth Brooks concert, while cities such as Dallas and Houston have quit for the time being.

In a 2022 interview with the Dallas Morning News, local officials said the right matchup that made “financial sense” couldn’t be found. Notably, the 2021 “Cowboys Kickoff Classic” between Kansas State and Stanford was a bust, drawing fewer than 30,000 paying fans to AT&T Stadium, quietly confirming what most in the industry already knew — only a select number of teams can make these things work by selling enough tickets and putting enough eyeballs on TVs. One alternative is to go local: The Charlotte Sports Foundation has found success by scheduling neighboring Group of Five and Football Championship Subdivision programs (Appalachian State vs. Eastern Carolina in 2021, and rivals North Carolina A&T vs. North Carolina Central in 2022) in between brand-name games such as Georgia vs. Clemson in 2021 and North Carolina State vs. Tennessee in 2024, a game that is rankings-proof because of the ticket-buying power of those local programs.

Two-time defending national champion Georgia is a great case study here. Its fan base certainly hasn’t fatigued from anything after a nearly four-decade title drought. The Bulldogs have displayed a willingness to go to cities such as Atlanta and Charlotte, but they boast an incredibly weak 2023 schedule because of realignment impact they can’t control. Georgia will play FCS Tennessee Martin, rebuilding Alabama Birmingham and Ball State (5-7 in 2022) in addition to its standard rivalry with struggling Georgia Tech.

That’s a significantly weaker résumé than a typical national title aspirant. In the playoff era, even defending champions need résumé bullets, and when Oklahoma and Texas announced their move to the SEC in 2021, it voided the home-and-home between Oklahoma and Georgia set to be played this season.

One move — orchestrated by and for TV money — directly affected this season’s inventory and created one more reason it’s hard for college football fans to keep their minds in the present instead of a wildly uncertain future.

The networks give, and they take away.

Beavers, damned

If you’re looking for a sentimental bandwagon pick for 2023, I strongly suggest the very good but suddenly homeless Oregon State Beavers. Along with Washington State, the No. 18 Beavers have no home for the 2024 season, save for the dwindling husk of the Pac-12.

The little brothers of the Pacific Northwest have nowhere to go, and they could be left as inhabitants of a Pac-2 by the end of this week, if California and Stanford are absorbed by the ACC. According to Pac-12 reporter John Canzano, Oregon State officials met in person with the Mountain West on Monday after pitching Washington State last week.

Unlike its fellow castaways, Oregon State is playing good football. Entering his sixth season at his alma mater, head coach and former quarterback Jonathan Smith quietly flipped the Beavers from a conference doormat to a 10-win program in 2022, whomping depleted Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl.

With a murderer’s row of quarterbacks at the league’s power programs in this final Pac-Whatever campaign, Oregon State’s chances of winning the conference are at best a long shot, but even a chance at such an outcome would feel like tremendous vindication for those of us — which is anyone invested in this sport not employed by one of two television networks — left feeling powerless by recent upheaval.

Pace of play

College football games remain unnecessarily long, and after a very small sample size in Week Zero, it doesn’t appear the NCAA’s new rule of fewer clock stoppages on first downs will significantly change the length of games.

The game clock will not stop on first downs gained this year, with the exception of those gained within two minutes remaining before halftime and at the end of the game. The NCAA’s intent, per its website, is to “continue the effort to control the flow of the game and encourage more consistent game management.” That’s legalese for “we need to cut time.”

According to college football statistician Chris Gallo, the impact was limited last week.

New clock rules after week 0



7 game sample with average of 63.3 plays per game and average duration of 3 hours and 24 minutes



Last season (896 games), average of 68.7 plays per game and average duration of 3 hours and 27 minutes — chris (@dadgumboxscores) August 27, 2023

More data is required to determine whether the stoppage change can significantly bring down average game length the way MLB’s new pitch clock provided baseball some desperately needed brevity, but something has to be done.

The next generation of fans is conditioned to much shorter entertainment experiences.

A hipster’s obscure game of the week

No. 24 Tulane vs. South Alabama, Saturday, 8 p.m. Eastern, ESPNU

It’s hard for any program not named Boise State to sustain itself as a Group of Five darling. Tulane has the best shot of doing exactly that since Central Florida’s back-to-back New Year’s Six bowl run in 2017-18. The Green Wave lost do-everything running back Tyjae Spears (drafted in the third round by the Tennessee Titans), but a very good offensive line is in place to protect returning quarterback Michael Pratt.

Tulane upset USC in a wildly entertaining Cotton Bowl back in January, one of those useless-appendage non-playoff New Year’s Six bowls that are going away when the postseason field expands to 12. It’s hard not to love the Green Wave: Under veteran coach Willie Fritz, it’s playing better football than a tiny academics-focused private school in the shadow of bigger football factories should be.

South Alabama, or “South Al,” is the best college football team you probably haven’t watched. Former Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack has turned an expansion franchise (the Mobile-based Jaguars started their program in 2009) into a Sun Belt contender, quietly finishing 10-3 in 2022. How does a Group of Five team “quietly” get to 10 wins? When its archrival, Troy, finishes 12-2, wins the conference title and shuts down South Al’s otherwise great offense in a 10-6 victory.