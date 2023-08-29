Ildemaro Vargas’s enduring value for the Nationals: Doing anything

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Before rookie Drew Millas was added to the Washington Nationals’ roster Monday, their catching situation was at least a bit precarious. Over the weekend in Miami, Keibert Ruiz, their usual starter, was the designated hitter for one contest and didn’t start the two others. Riley Adams, Ruiz’s backup, caught all three. And while Millas hung around on the taxi squad — that vestige of the pandemic seasons — he could not have entered if the Nationals were in a pinch midgame.

Ruiz, who felt lightheaded after taking a foul ball off the mask Wednesday, was back in the lineup for Monday’s loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, starting behind the plate. With Adams and Millas on the bench behind him, all order was restored. But if these events taught the Nationals anything, it’s that they were right to prepare an emergency catcher in recent months. When Manager Dave Martinez gave the role to Ildemaro Vargas, he told Vargas: “This is serious. You’re our backup backup catcher.”

To Martinez, there’s a difference between that and an emergency option. Vargas, as he does, took the assignment to heart.

Advertisement

“Oh I love it,” he recently said in Spanish through a team interpreter, who happens to be bullpen catcher Octavio Martinez. So when asked how his catching is, Vargas raised an eyebrow at Martinez, suggesting he answer instead.

“It’s pretty good,” Martinez said with a laugh, making Vargas crack into a huge smile. “It’s not bad at all."

Look, a lot has to go wrong for an emergency catcher to put the gear on. With Millas activated, Vargas’s chances of doing so are now close to zero. He will almost certainly joined the illustrious list of infielders who were dubbed the emergency catcher and never had to do it. In the past five years, that group includes Wilmer Difo, Brian Dozier and Dee Strange-Gordon, who crumpled to the clubhouse floor in Anaheim after learning Martinez had chosen him. During the 2019 title run, before Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, Dozier even did some catching drills in the batting cages at Busch Stadium in St. Louis because Kurt Suzuki was in concussion protocol and not available.

Advertisement

Vargas’s training has never reached that point. But in the past few weeks, Martinez has often started Ruiz and Adams against left-handed pitchers, with Ruiz sliding to DH in those games. The reasoning is twofold: It gets two right-handed bats in the lineup (Ruiz is a switch hitter and Adams sees lefties well). And it’s also lent Ruiz some breaks down the stretch, an important benefit after how much he caught in the first half.

Share this article Share

With Millas, Martinez can use that look without worrying about the worst-case scenario of both Ruiz and Adams getting hurt in the same game. Without Millas, though, he had to at least consider the possibility of Vargas catching.

“He’s just a good athlete," Martinez said of making Vargas his emergency catcher. “... We asked guys and he said: ‘I can do it.’ But he does work back there. He caught some bullpens and stuff. He says he’ll do it if we need him. So we always have him go out there and work with [catching coach] Henry [Blanco].”

For the past two summers, Vargas, 32, has been the Nationals’ do-everything utility man. In the process, he’s provided a good bit of value — and proven to be a useful player during a rebuild. As a plus defender at shortstop, third and second, Vargas helps lift an inexperienced pitching staff. Against the Marlins, he played second, third and left field, then added four hits at the plate. Washington could carry three catchers for the Blue Jays series because Vargas can moonlight in left.

Advertisement

In the field, he’s as surehanded as they come. At the plate, he’s had a few key hits, though his .645 OPS shows why he is much better suited as a reserve. But since the Nationals traded Jeimer Candelario to the Chicago Cubs, Vargas has played most days at third or second. At once, he’s holding a place — Brady House, anyone? — and helping Carter Kieboom and Jake Alu appear in advantageous matchups. And every once in a while, Vargas slips to the bullpen with Blanco, dirtying his hands with the hypothetical task of catching.